ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont reports highest hospitalizations of Delta surge

By Erin Petenko
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago

The Vermont Department of Health reported 461 new Covid-19 cases Friday, lowering the seven-day case average to 345 cases per day. It also disclosed one new death.

Cases have gradually descended from a one-day record peak of 595 on Nov. 10 but remain far higher than the average prior to that peak.

The state also reported 62 patients hospitalized for the virus, the highest number of Covid-19 patients in Vermont hospitals since February, when a record was set with 65 coronavirus patients. It represents a steady uptick from 58 people hospitalized as of two days ago, and 44 hospitalized as of Nov. 13. Fifteen patients are in intensive care units.

Twenty-five people have died from Covid-19 so far in November, putting the month on track to have slightly fewer deaths than the 46 reported in October. In total, 401 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

What do we know about breakthrough cases?

The Department of Health on Friday reported two weeks’ worth of new data on breakthrough cases , which are new infections among vaccinated people.

The report lists 1,675 new breakthrough cases as well as 39 new hospitalizations and 13 new deaths among vaccinated people.

Several categories of data that are routinely included in the biweekly report were not published, limiting the analysis that VTDigger typically conducts on breakthrough data. A note on the health department website attributes the change to the state’s newly limited contact tracing efforts this week.

[Looking for data on breakthrough cases? See our reporting on the latest available statistics.]

However, some breakthrough data is available in the modeling report produced by the Department of Financial Regulation for the governor’s weekly press conferences.

Data from Tuesday shows that unvaccinated Vermonters’ case rates have spiked in this post-Halloween surge. Cases among unvaccinated Vermonters rose 39%, while vaccinated Vermonters’ cases rose 23%.

In total, unvaccinated Vermonters are 3.9 times more likely to get Covid-19 than vaccinated Vermonters, the state’s report shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8lUl_0d2DDPuI00
Graphic courtesy of the Department of Financial Regulation

The Department of Financial Regulation also released some data on the demographics of breakthrough cases. The median age for a breakthrough case so far in November is 45, down from 49 in September.

Unvaccinated Vermonters who get sick tend to be younger than vaccinated Vermonters. The median age of cases among those who are not fully vaccinated was only 23.

Officials have cited the breakthrough cases among older people as an example of the protective factor of the vaccines. The vaccine prevents most people from getting sick, which means that the only victims left are older Vermonters who tend to be more susceptible to severe illness.

But it’s also worth noting that a greater percentage of older Vermonters are vaccinated in the first place, which could contribute to their greater percentage of breakthrough cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VudfT_0d2DDPuI00

For hospitalizations, the Department of Financial Regulation reports that unvaccinated Vermonters are hospitalized for Covid-19 at a rate 2.2 times greater than their vaccinated peers. That gap has narrowed a bit as hospitalizations declined through Nov. 13. It’s unclear how the most recent uptick could have affected the rate.

Unvaccinated people represent 74% of recent hospitalizations and 79% of recent ICU patients, according to the report. The state does not release data on the overall rate of ICU stays and deaths among breakthrough cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2mZp_0d2DDPuI00

The most recent data on breakthrough deaths from the Department of Health shows that there have been at least 72 deaths among fully vaccinated Vermonters, but they are still dying at a lower rate than unvaccinated Vermonters.

📈 Get the latest statistics and live updates on our coronavirus page.
📫 Sign up for our coronavirus email list.
🗣️ Tell us your story or give feedback at coronavirus@vtdigger.org.
🙏 Support our nonprofit journalism with a donation.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont reports highest hospitalizations of Delta surge .

Comments / 5

Sarah Kristi
6d ago

my kid was sent home today after finding out he was exposed directly to a covid positive person in school the day before...then when I was asking them questions she informed me my kid was also exposed a few days prior to a different covid positive person at the school but did not tell me. I'm not too pleased. first of all why are kids allowed to be in school while waiting on a covid test? second... why did they not tell me about the other person?

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
Local
Vermont Health
VTDigger

Cost to heat homes this winter up nearly 50% for some Vermonters

“Sometime in September, it really started to accelerate into October, and it went up almost like a straight line in October,” a Rutland fuel distributor said. “We’re up about a dollar (a gallon) from where we were a year ago.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Cost to heat homes this winter up nearly 50% for some Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Federal judge slams Vermont judiciary, sides with media over access to court filings

Judge Christina Reiss granted a request from Vermont news organizations for an injunction against the state’s court system, so it no longer blocks access to newly filed civil lawsuits until court clerks had time to review them, a process that sometimes took days. Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal judge slams Vermont judiciary, sides with media over access to court filings.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Statistics#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
VTDigger

George Plumb: Warmer, wetter and … worried

Instead of a growth-forever economy, we need to move to a steady state economy and make a Better and not Bigger Vermont that helps to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. Read the story on VTDigger here: George Plumb: Warmer, wetter and … worried.
WASHINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Covid-19 outbreak at Newport prison grows to 32 cases

A total of 24 incarcerated individuals and eight staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak started earlier this month, according to the state corrections department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Covid-19 outbreak at Newport prison grows to 32 cases.
NEWPORT, VT
VTDigger

Dr. Jack Mayer: Our medical feat: Not antibiotics to treat infections, but vaccines to prevent them

Vaccinations work because we agree to the social contract that binds us together in the name of safety, health and the common good. When the polio vaccine was introduced in the 1950s, there was very little vaccine refusal. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dr. Jack Mayer: Our medical feat: Not antibiotics to treat infections, but vaccines to prevent them.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Vermont news needs your support

Local news is essential. That's why we don't interrupt your access to the news you rely on during our membership drives. If you appreciate our unwavering commitment to public access to information, please support it with a membership donation today and help us meet our goal of sending 10,000 meals to the Vermont Foodbank by Thanksgiving Day. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont news needs your support.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Juneteenth to be a paid holiday in Essex Junction

Communities around the state are figuring out how to honor the day of the year that, 156 years ago, Union soldiers arrived in Texas to inform remaining enslaved people that the Civil War had ended and they were free. Read the story on VTDigger here: Juneteenth to be a paid holiday in Essex Junction.
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy