Broccoli and cheddar bring to mind two associations for me: the chunky broccoli cheddar soup from Panera Bread that my brother ordered on repeat as a kid, and broccoli florets doused in a very orange cheese sauce (I can’t say I ever fully understood the latter). Though I’ve historically never been a huge fan of the broccoli-and-cheddar flavor combination, this savory, fall-friendly snack bread has made me reconsider any doubts I’ve had about cruciferous vegetables and cheese up to this point.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO