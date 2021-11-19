Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Bulls to the Rescue, Chart 6% Daily Gains

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, we can see the price is above the resistance of the 20MA, but the bears are not giving up. They are pushing the price down. Currently, the bears successfully brought the price back down, and they can head towards the support of 50MA again. Let’s see the technical indicator for the answers. First, the MACD shows red histograms as the MACD line is below the signal line, which is a bearish sign, but the MACD line is changing its direction and may head towards the signal line soon, but currently, it is not is parallel to the signal line. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near the 51, and the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone of 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against bulls in the order book. Lastly, the Moving average shows a bullish move, as the 20MA is above the 50MA, and both are above the 100MA.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO