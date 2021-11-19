ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane model train club looking for new home

By Olivia Roberts
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYKPp_0d2DBUXB00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s train tracks connect more than a century of history.

“People don’t realize that 150 years ago, when the railroads first came to Spokane, that was the only way to get around,” said Michael Baker. “There was no interstate, there were no roads.”

Baker is a founding member of the Evergreen Railroad Modelers Club. He is a train enthusiast who has been playing with models since he was about three.

“One of our main rules is you’ve got to have fun. We don’t take anything too seriously, you leave your troubles at the front door,” he said.

The group has been around for about 13 years, but now their future isn’t certain.

Member Jerry Quinn says their rent is going up more than $1,000 when their lease is up next year. He says it’s not feasible to continue there.

“We estimate we have $30,000 investigated in the layout,” Quinn said of their current space. “But, I would also venture that we have 30,000 hours worth of effort by the individual members that participate.

Now, the group is looking for a new place to call home.

“And have a remarkable, permanent locale for model railroad history and Spokane history,” Quinn said.

The Evergreen Railroad Modelers Club are now asking for help finding a new home.

If you know of possible space, reach out to the club.

They also hope you will stop by their open house on Saturday. It will be held at the Greenacres Shopping Center in Spokane Valley from 5 to 9 p.m.

READ: America Strong: 9-year-old collecting hats and gloves for local foster kids

TOP STORIES: America Strong: Crews work overnight to clean up storm damage, repair outages

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
City
Spokane Valley, WA
City
Home, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing Spokane Valley woman found injured in crash near Blewett Pass

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A missing Spokane Valley woman was found at the scene of a crash near Blewett Pass along Highway 97 Monday night. A Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Lynnell McFarland when she disappeared Thursday evening. According to Washington State Patrol, McFarland left the Ellensburg area toward Spokane around 3:30 p.m. Thursday but had not been heard from...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#New Place
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Finch Elementary employees, principal escorted out for refusing to wear masks, sources say

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several staff members at Finch Elementary, including the school principal, refused to wear masks at school on Tuesday morning.  Multiple sources tell 4 News Now they were escorted off school property.  Spokane Public Schools says there was minimal impact on the school environment but said one of those who would not cooperate was a school administrator.  The...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

COVID crisis continues in North Idaho as the rest of the state moves forward

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The COVID crisis continues in North Idaho even as the rest of the state moves forward.  Crisis Standards of Care were deactivated for all parts of Idaho on Monday, except the Panhandle area. This is because the number of COVID-19 patients remains high and continues to stress healthcare systems.  Kootenai Health has seen a decrease in COVID-19...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane mayor expands Small Business Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash.– Shopping local for the people on your holiday list just got a little easier. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced on Nov. 20 she was extending Small Business Saturday to include more weekends of the holiday season. Typically, Small Business Saturday is held the weekend after Thanksgiving. It’s when...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We’ve seen more and more clients coming forward’: SNAP hopes to bridge digital divide

SPOKANE, Wash. — From social media to much-needed resources — everything is on the internet.  But what if you don’t have access? The internet is a crucial resource and many people who live and work in Spokane County don’t have access.  It’s something that the Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) are hoping to fix.  Rachel Galbraith spends most of her...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Tips to avoid a kitchen catastrophe this Thanksgiving

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Thanksgiving is here and the Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to make sure you don’t have any kitchen catastrophes this year.  Cooking is the leading cause of fires, according to the agency. Fortunately, there are some easy steps that can be taken to keep things running smoothly and safely this year.  Electric stovetops can be the most...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Post Falls Walmart closing Friday afternoon for cleaning

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Walmart will temporarily close Friday afternoon for a thorough cleaning.  The location (6405 W Pointe Parkway) will be closed again Saturday and will reopen Sunday at 6 a.m.  The closure is part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party crews to clean and sanitize the building. Associates will spend Saturday restocking and prepping the...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
1K+
Followers
632
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy