Phantom Galaxies recently exploded onto the scene without much warning. This new IP being developed by Animoca Brands and Blowfish Studios is a love letter to 80’s robot and mech fantasy. By looking at the trailer, it is easy to guess the inspiration of what this game is about. A strange combination of Gundam and Transformers is the foundation of this new universe. The planet of Neoterra was once a place that had warring factions that struggled with their own ideologies. Of course, until a new threat appeared that is in the guise of an alien menace called the Sha’Kari. Within this race, a sub-group of Zealots called the Sha’Har are on the hunt to eliminate humankind due to the desecration of their holy grounds. Now, all of the regions of Neoterra have joined forces to fight back against this mutual foe.

