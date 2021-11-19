ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Moose Wanders The Streets Of Steamboat Springs

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose was captured on camera wandering through the...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
q957.com

Moose on the loose in Tea!

TEA, S.D. (KELO.com) — There’s another moose on the loose in the area!. The Tea Police Department reports on Facebook that the moose was spotted in the city overnight (Monday). They say they think the big guy or gal is hiding in a city park. The Tea Police ask that...
TEA, SD
skyhinews.com

Steamboat Resort postpones Opening Day to Nov. 27

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Citing lackluster conditions, Steamboat Resort has opted to postpone its opening day from this weekend to Nov. 27. “Anyone who has been in Steamboat, or has been anxiously watching our mountain cameras, knows that Mother Nature hasn’t been cooperating this preseason,” Dave Hunter, vice president of resort operations, said Monday in a news release.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Springs, CO
Lifestyle
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
steamboatradio.com

Steamboat Radio News for Wednesday, Nov. 17

Steamboat Radio News by Shannon Lukens. Howelsen Hill has now put off its opening date until Dec. 4. It’s because of snow conditions and the lack of snow. Howelsen Hill was supposed to kick off the season on Nov. 27 but that will have to wait. Snowmaking crews will keep working to build up a solid base. The local ski area plans to stay open through April 3, conditions permitting. Howelsen Hill is the longest continuously operating ski area in North America, since 1915.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
steamboatmagazine.com

Mountains of Improvements at the Steamboat Ski Area

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO – There’s no shortage of plans to be excited about at the Steamboat Ski Area, and some of them are already coming to fruition this ski season. These plans comprise a multi-year project, “Full Steam Ahead,” which is the largest in the resort’s 58-year history. The project is part of a $135 million investment by Alterra, Steamboat’s parent company, to make a variety of improvements to the ski area.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

PHOTOS: Bitter temps don’t stop Steamboat Turkey Trot

Before sitting down to a bountiful Thanksgiving meal, hundreds of people — and some canine companions — braved the bitterly cold temperatures Thursday to run in this year’s Turkey Trot. The 5-kilometer fun run or walk saw nearly 600 people along Amethyst Drive in Steamboat Springs, beginning at Steamboat Springs...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Barista#Cbs4
CBS Denver

Security Cameras Catch Mountain Lions Prowling Around Homes In Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mountain lions are roaming around Douglas County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared security camera video that shows mountain lions prowling around homes. (credit: CPW) Mountain lions generally keep to themselves but more people are moving into the territory previously occupied by the big cats and people see them more often. (credit: CPW) CPW said if you do encounter a mountain lion, don’t approach the cat and calmly back away. Also, try to make yourself look bigger by raising your arms.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS DFW

2 Unrelated Children Found Wandering Streets Of Denton Within 24 Hours, Both Home Safe

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children who aren’t related, one who’s two and another who’s eight, were reunited with their families after they were found alone in the streets of Denton within a 24 hour period. The toddler was found alone in the 1100 block of Savage Drive after 11 o’clock at night in Denton on Nov.20, police said. The department posted a description of the boy, who was wearing a Paw Patrol sweatshirt when they found him. In a social media post, police said, “If you’re missing your child, he is safe at the police department.” Stressing that they didn’t know the circumstances of the child’s situation, they asked Facebook followers to keep their comments respectful. Not long after, they asked the same of their followers when posting a similar query about an eight year old girl. But this time, they shared a photo of the girl named Aria asking if anyone recognized her. She was found in the 1000 block of Fannin Street.
DENTON, TX
The Independent

Nightclub ropes off area around injured teenager – and lets everyone else carry on dancing

When Amelia Bardell slipped and dislocated her ankle on a nightclub dance floor, she hoped staff would help. They did. They roped her off and let everyone else carrying on partying around her.The 18-year-old was left unable to move after popping her joint at Zinc in the Warwickshire town of Rugby.So, while they waited for an ambulance, club managers decided to simply throw a cordon around her and let other revellers continue using the rest of the dance floor. For almost three hours."There was a lot of people crowding around me,” she told the Coventry Telegraph. “I was getting pointed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Greyson F

New Pizza Joint Opening, Replacing Closed Pizza Joint

Grab another slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. Death has a way of springing forward new growth. At least that’s often the case in the restaurant industry. When one restaurant closes down, others often sprout up. This is the case here in Tucson, where the former Old Chicago restaurant will be transformed into not only one, but two new restaurants.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Times-Republican

Another moose roaming Iowa

Moose (Alces alces) is the largest member of the deer family. And periodically, a moose becomes disoriented for mostly unknown reasons and finds itself roaming around the cornfield country far from its natural more northerly habitats of Canada, the Rocky Mountains or Alaska. So now, Iowa is in the news for a moose meandering around in the northwest part of the state.
IOWA STATE
KKTV

Help identify man found dead near a Colorado Springs park; authorities share unique tattoo photos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are hoping the public can help them identify a man who was found deceased near a Colorado Springs park. The body of the man was found on Oct. 3 at the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. The park is located at 2212 Executive Circle on the south side of the city just east of I-25. According to police, the man who was found is about 5′ 8″ tall, 140 pounds with brown hair. His body was in Fountain Creek.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Crookston Daily Times

Klemek Outdoors Column: The Moose

It’s been a while since I’ve seen a moose in Minnesota. There was time not all that long ago when well over 4,000 moose ranged throughout the northwest part of the state, in addition to twice that many in the northeast. Not so today, however. By all accounts, moose are very rare in northwestern Minnesota, but a few thousand still range in the northeast.
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Bustang Expands Service, Riders Can Now Travel From Denver To Western Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for ways to get around the Denver metro area or the state without having to rely on a vehicle, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang is another option. Back in May, CDOT expanded some of its Bustang services — adding weekdays, weekend and holiday trips. Now Bustang has expanded even more by offering an expanded route from Telluride to Grand Junction. This means people can take the bus connecting in cities all the way from the Denver metro area to the Western Slope to the San Juans. Each bus offers 51 seats. Amber Blake, Director of Division...
COLORADO STATE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Mortimer the Moose is on the loose again

Fairbanks First needs your help wrangling the Moose on the Loose — again!. Moose on the Loose is a self-guided scavenger hunt that encourages the community to shop local and support small businesses here in Fairbanks. It was started in 2018 by the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation’s project Fairbanks First Shop Local.
FAIRBANKS, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy