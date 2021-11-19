ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Frustration boils over about Louisiana road and bridge work

By MELINDA DESLATTE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As Louisiana readies for an infusion of federal infrastructure cash, a powerful state senator Friday said he’s so dissatisfied with the state transportation department’s handling of road and bridge money that he’s ready to “blow it up and start over.”

Republican Senate Finance Chairman Bodi White, of Central, slammed the agency’s performance repeatedly, singling out specific road projects that he said have been on the drawing board for years and have moved too slowly even when they get financing.

White said he wants lawmakers to look at restructuring the Department of Transportation and Development, known as DOTD.

“You’re just dysfunctional,” White told DOTD Deputy Secretary Eric Kalivoda during a meeting of the Legislature’s joint House and Senate budget committee.

White added: “When I get into a system that doesn’t work, the only thing I know to do is blow it up and start over.”

Lawmakers have sought to steer significantly more money to transportation projects in recent years, but have gotten frustrated with the pace of construction.

The committee was reviewing the list of projects splitting $563 million in federal pandemic aid that lawmakers set aside to pay for road and bridge work and discussing the money Louisiana is in line to receive from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package recently passed by Congress. Lawmakers also have set aside hundreds of millions in oil spill recovery money for transportation.

Republican Rep. Barry Ivey, who lives in the same area as White, said people are skeptical that DOTD will move swiftly and effectively to spend all the cash being sent its way.

“My constituents don’t trust y’all to get it done,” Ivey said.

Several lawmakers, mostly Republicans, criticized the agency as too laden with bureaucracy and too politicized in the selection of projects.

Kalivoda replied that only 5% of the department’s budget covers administrative costs, and he said many of the projects that lawmakers criticized as politicized either were selected by legislators themselves or involved decisions made by the governor, not the department.

White was the most severe in his complaints, saying legislative leaders want to do a “major renovation” of the agency.

“You don’t get anything done with the money we give you. It takes forever,” he told Kalivoda.

Louisiana has a $15 billion backlog of road and bridge repairs and a $15 billion wish list of new bridges, interstate widenings and other highway projects aimed at addressing traffic problems.

White dismissed as “chump change” the new money Louisiana is expected to receive for roads and bridges from the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill championed by President Joe Biden and negotiated with input from Louisiana’s U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican.

Kalivoda noted that of the $6 billion Louisiana is guaranteed to receive for highway and bridge work over the next five years, the state was expecting to receive $4.8 billion of that already through the traditional federal highway financing formula.

But he also pointed out that Louisiana will be able to compete for billions of dollars in other competitive grant programs that will be available.

Outside of road and bridge money, the federal infrastructure bill will send dollars to Louisiana for public transit, airports, broadband improvements, water system upgrades, coastal storm risk management and more.

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

Comments / 1

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Louisiana spends $27M and counting on vaccine outreach work

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trying to boost one of the nation’s lowest coronavirus vaccination rates, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has spent $27 million and counting on incentive programs, community door-knocking and advertising in hopes of persuading people to get the shot. The Louisiana Department of Health’s vaccine...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Natchitoches Times

State to receive nearly $6B for roads, bridges

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced the state is slated to receive nearly $6 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) after the United States House of Representatives passed the bipartisan bill, which was passed by the U.S. Senate this past August. The IIJA is the largest dedicated highway and bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system. In addition, Louisiana is well positioned to compete for billions more with the Bridge Investment Program and other major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities across Louisiana, including broadband, resiliency, ports and rail.
POLITICS
Journal Record

Vaccination controversy boils over in state

The battle over vaccinations continues to create strange bedfellows, as the saying goes, with medical professionals championing the freedom of Oklahoma business leaders to make their own decisions without government interference, and with state officials railing against the U.S. military’s standards for readiness. The Oklahoma State Medical Association on Friday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Florida Phoenix

A.G. Moody taking judge’s refusal to block health worker vax mandate to higher court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a notice of appeal from a federal trial court’s refusal to block the Biden administration’s plan to require health care providers receiving federal money to mandate that workers get vaccinated against COVID. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rogers in Pensacola rejected the state’s bid for a temporary restraining […] The post A.G. Moody taking judge’s refusal to block health worker vax mandate to higher court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Public Transit#Republican Senate#Ap#Central#Dotd#Legislature#House#Congress#Republicans
dsnews.com

Disaster Preparedness Across the U.S.

FEMA. These include severe storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, fires, droughts, floods, and snow and ice. All 50 states have been impacted by at least some of these disasters, with some states, such as Texas bearing the brunt while other states such as Rhode Island being impacted by relatively few. Natural...
ENVIRONMENT
Nevada Current

Did Nevada choose employers over workers by paying down UI debt?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Businesses in Nevada are being spared higher unemployment insurance taxes as a result of federal coronavirus aid flowing to the state, despite recommendations from the Employment Security Council to increase the state UI tax on employers from 1.65 percent to 2 percent. Lawmakers will be able to hold state UI tax steady for 2022 by […] The post Did Nevada choose employers over workers by paying down UI debt? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
wamwamfm.com

Proposed Bill Could Limit COVID Vaccination Requirements

Governor Holcomb is signaling concerns about legislators’ proposed limits on private vaccine mandates. Holcomb says he’ll end Indiana’s 20-month health emergency next week if three provisions of his executive orders are added to state law. He says he’s pleased a proposed bill addresses all three, but the bill packages those provisions with new limits on vaccine requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Century-old Jersey Shore boardwalk is undergoing repairs

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — One of the Jersey Shore’s most popular boardwalks is undergoing repairs designed to better prepare it for next year’s summer crowds. Wildwood has begun repairing several blocks of its wooden walkway, as famous for the motorized tram cars that carry people up and down it as for the gigantic expanses of sand that stretch to the ocean.
WILDWOOD, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy