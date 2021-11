Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Every day since the overwhelming passage of Question 1, with Central Maine Power ignoring its outcome and continuing its cutting in the Upper Kennebec valley, I send an email. That email is to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection asking to suspend all work on the corridor. Yet, the cutting continues at a vigorous pace. I hope someone at least looks at them.

