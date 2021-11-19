ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Penn State student dies after 11-story fall in trash chute

By Lauren Rude, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eGss_0d2D8bgi00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – A Penn State student died after falling inside an 11th-floor trash chute.

State College Police and the Centre County Coroner’s Office on Friday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 19-year-old Justine Gross, who was first reported missing on Nov. 11.

After an initial investigation, both parties involved confirmed that Gross died after falling inside a waste disposal chute, and into a waste receptacle on the ground floor . The fall took place at “around 11:30 p.m.” on Nov. 10, police said.

Gross’ body was found when the waste receptacle was emptied by a Borough of State College refuse truck and taken to the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority transfer station on Nov. 12, two days after her fall.

Video evidence suggests that Gross was alone in the 11th-floor hallway and in the waste disposal room prior to her fall.

Would-be burglar dies in NJ restaurant’s air vent: Police

The coroner’s office will determine the cause of death pending a final lab test. This is an ongoing investigation with eyewitness tests, video, and forensic evidence playing a role.

As of Friday, the incident appears to be accidental, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man driving stolen car hits Newark home, sparking fire, authorities say

NEWARK, N.J. — A man driving a stolen car crashed into a home in New Jersey’s largest city, leaving the driver critically injured and sparking a fire that damaged the home, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash in Newark occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The driver, who was alone in the car, was taken to […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man stabbed to death near Penn Station on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK — A man was fatally stabbed in the chest near Penn Station on Thursday, just hours after crowds of people packed the city for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 36-year-old victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The area […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Centre County, PA
Accidents
Centre County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Accidents
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Inwood apartment fire leaves 35 without a home for Thanksgiving

INWOOD, Manhattan — Dozens of people were forced out of their homes and into the cold, just before Thanksgiving, when a fire broke out in a Manhattan apartment building Wednesday night. The FDNY said firefighters responded around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a fire in a six-story residential building on Post Avenue in the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

73-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint, dragged in Newark: authorities

NEWARK, N.J. — A 73-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint and dragged in New Jersey Friday afternoon, authorities said. It happened in the vicinity of Elm and Pulaski streets in the Newark neighborhood around 2:40 p.m., the Newark Department of Public Safety said. The suspect demanded the victim’s purse at...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Waste Disposal#Chute#Accident#Whtm#State College Police
PIX11

NYPD officer suffers broken ankle during Brooklyn traffic stop: Police

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A driver suspected of stealing a Jeep struck an officer with the car Wednesday, breaking the officer’s ankle, police said. The officer was reported struck at approximately 6:20 p.m., police said. Officials said police were investigating illicit activity in Brooklyn when the officer pulled over a silver Jeep Cherokee near East 82nd […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Recycling
PIX11

NH 5-year-old boy died from violence, neglect: autopsy

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A 5-year-old New Hampshire boy whose body was found in Massachusetts died from “violence and neglect,” authorities said Monday. Elijah Lewis had fentanyl in his system, facial and scalp injuries, and malnourishment and pressure ulcers, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts. His death was ruled a homicide. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Gunman caught on video shooting man in front of Bronx home: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx — A man drew a gun the morning of Nov. 10 and shot another man in the abdomen and leg, police said Wednesday. At approximately 11 a.m., in front of a residence on Holland Avenue in the Bronx, the gunman drew his weapon and fired it at a nearby 36-year-old man. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Heist in NY: Queens DA says trio behind ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ plot

QUEENS — It’s not Vegas, baby! A trio orchestrated “an elaborate ‘Ocean’s Eleven'” plot in New York, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Wednesday. They allegedly restrained workers at a West Babylon warehouse and stole property worth several hundred thousand dollars. “The plot twist here – the heist flopped and the accused are facing prison […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

French citizen charged in NJ in scheme to sell weight loss drug

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A French citizen is facing a charge in New Jersey that he made false statements to try and gain the rights to sell a weight loss drug. Alain Bouaziz was arrested Tuesday night at Newark Liberty International Airport as he prepared to leave the the country. A complaint released Wednesday by […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy