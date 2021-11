Earlier today, the Mets introduced Billy Eppler as the 16th general manager in franchise history. The press conference comes at the end of what Sandy Alderson referred to as an “exhaustive process” that saw them talk ”to many people”. The original goal was for the club to hire a President of Baseball Operations and a general manager, but instead Alderson will essentially serve as the POBO with Eppler as the team’s GM after failing at hiring the former.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO