Always wash your hands after using the restroom, or else this devious Apex Legends player might trap you inside. Ok, that last part (hopefully) won’t happen in real life but inside The Apex Games? Think again, bucko. On Reddit, user ToxicScience lives up to their handle by coaxing unsuspecting squads into in-game bathrooms by leaving great items behind, then barricades everyone inside via the character’s gas trap ability. Dastardly behavior, truly. Like placing cheese on a mousetrap — if the mouse was inhaling poisonous fumes while soaking-up loads of bullets by the end of things.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO