Los Angeles, CA

Bridge opens connecting two LAX terminals after security checkpoints

By City News Service Inc.
 6 days ago
Photo courtesy of Thank You (21 Millions+) views/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Los Angeles International Airport Friday announced the opening of a $13.7 million bridge between Terminals 1 and 2 that allows passengers to move between terminals without having to be rescreened at a security checkpoint.

“Enabling the long-sought-after passenger connectivity of our terminals behind screening is an important step in the ongoing modernization of LAX,” Board of Airport Commissioners President Beatrice Hsu said.

“This final element of the Terminal 1 extension is an integral component of elevating the guest experience, while providing options to our guests for how they access all that our terminals have to offer.”

Passengers can use the bridge to move between the post-security-screening area and Terminals 1 and 2 without being rescreened, increasing guest access to more food and retail concessions.

LAX is working to make all terminals fully connected after security checkpoints, so passengers can move freely throughout the airport, according to Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci. LAX expects to complete that plan in late 2023.

“Having multiple entry points to the secure side of the airport eliminates the need to re-screen passengers who are heading to another terminal, will help reduce lines and will provide more options for our guests in terms of retail, concessions and other important amenities,” Erbacci said.

The bridge accesses a new portion of Terminal 1 that was opened in May. It includes a bus port with shuttle service to and from the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Airport.

The Terminal 1 extension, as well as the bridge, was designed and built by Hensel Phelps Construction Corp.

Los Angeles, CA
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that's been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

