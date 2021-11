For up to 390,000 workers, a $15 minimum wage is about to be a reality. On Monday, the Department of Labor finalized its regulations for implementing a $15 minimum wage for federal contractors. It builds on an executive order President Joe Biden signed in April that would hike pay for workers under federal contracts. Now, that raise will go into effect on January 30, 2022 for new and renewed contracts, according to the Labor Department.

