A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Granada visits Athletic Bilbao needing a win to ensure it doesn’t fall into the Spanish league’s relegation zone. Granada coach Robert Moreno will miss the match serving the first of a two-game suspension after he was sent off for protesting during a loss to Real Madrid last round. Bilbao has only lost twice in 13 games this season, but it has gone four rounds without a win. A victory for the Basque Country club would lift it above seventh-place Barcelona before the Catalan side plays this weekend.

UEFA ・ 17 HOURS AGO