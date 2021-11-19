Wide receiver Tim Patrick, Broncos agree on three-year extension

Despite his undrafted status and complementary role with the Broncos, Tim Patrick has become one of the NFL?s most dependable wideouts. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the season with two key contract-year wide receivers, the Broncos made the move Friday to extend one of them. They agreed to terms with Tim Patrick on a three-year deal, Mike Klis of 9News tweets.

The former UDFA will collect a nice payday, with Tom Pelissero of NFL.com noting the contract carries a max value of $34 million and includes $18.5 million guaranteed (Twitter link). While Courtland Sutton remains unsigned beyond 2021, Denver is keeping its other outside wideout in the fold long-term.

Despite his undrafted status and complementary role with the Broncos, Patrick has become one of the NFL’s most dependable wideouts. He did not drop a pass last season and grades as Pro Football Focus’ No. 3 overall receiver against man coverage this season. Patrick’s drop-less streak extends to the 2019 season, with Field Yates of ESPN.com noting the ex-Utah Ute has not dropped a pass since Week 13 of that slate (Twitter link).

The 6-foot-4 wideout has been essential for the Broncos this season, with Denver having lost K.J. Hamler for the year and having been without Jerry Jeudy for a chunk of it. Patrick has 37 receptions for 523 yards and four touchdowns this season; he led the Broncos with six TD grabs in 2020.

The Broncos initially signed Patrick in 2018, and he became an auxiliary piece for a team still rostering Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Patrick, 27, became part of Denver’s solution after those Pro Bowlers left via trade. The team placed a second-round RFA tender on Patrick this offseason and now have him signed through the 2024 season.

It remains to be seen if new GM George Paton will also extend Sutton, who will carry a higher price tag. Paton did refer to Sutton as a core player earlier this year. But the Broncos have Jeudy and Hamler tied to rookie deals through 2023, with Jeudy’s contract including a fifth-year option, and Patrick locked down through the ’24 season.