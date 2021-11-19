ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wide receiver Tim Patrick, Broncos agree on three-year extension

By Sam Robinson
 6 days ago
Despite his undrafted status and complementary role with the Broncos, Tim Patrick has become one of the NFL?s most dependable wideouts. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the season with two key contract-year wide receivers, the Broncos made the move Friday to extend one of them. They agreed to terms with Tim Patrick on a three-year deal, Mike Klis of 9News tweets.

The former UDFA will collect a nice payday, with Tom Pelissero of NFL.com noting the contract carries a max value of $34 million and includes $18.5 million guaranteed (Twitter link). While Courtland Sutton remains unsigned beyond 2021, Denver is keeping its other outside wideout in the fold long-term.

Despite his undrafted status and complementary role with the Broncos, Patrick has become one of the NFL’s most dependable wideouts. He did not drop a pass last season and grades as Pro Football Focus’ No. 3 overall receiver against man coverage this season. Patrick’s drop-less streak extends to the 2019 season, with Field Yates of ESPN.com noting the ex-Utah Ute has not dropped a pass since Week 13 of that slate (Twitter link).

The 6-foot-4 wideout has been essential for the Broncos this season, with Denver having lost K.J. Hamler for the year and having been without Jerry Jeudy for a chunk of it. Patrick has 37 receptions for 523 yards and four touchdowns this season; he led the Broncos with six TD grabs in 2020.

The Broncos initially signed Patrick in 2018, and he became an auxiliary piece for a team still rostering Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Patrick, 27, became part of Denver’s solution after those Pro Bowlers left via trade. The team placed a second-round RFA tender on Patrick this offseason and now have him signed through the 2024 season.

It remains to be seen if new GM George Paton will also extend Sutton, who will carry a higher price tag. Paton did refer to Sutton as a core player earlier this year. But the Broncos have Jeudy and Hamler tied to rookie deals through 2023, with Jeudy’s contract including a fifth-year option, and Patrick locked down through the ’24 season.

Related
Bengals safety Jessie Bates admits contract status has weighed on him

The Bengals and Jessie Bates did not agree on an extension ahead of his contract year, and the veteran defender expressed frustration a deal did not commence. Bates previously hoped he would land a contract that kept him in Cincinnati long term. With his future up in the air, the former second-round pick admitted he let his contract talks cloud his on-field performance to start the season.
Patrick Surtain II, Tim Patrick active for Broncos

The Broncos won’t have to play without cornerback Patrick Surtain II or wide receiver Tim Patrick as they try for their third straight win. Surtain and Patrick were both listed as questionable with knee injuries on Friday, but both players are active for their home date with the Eagles. Left...
Tim Patrick can’t be stopped by man coverage, as Broncos receiver ranks among league’s best

Is Tim Patrick the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL?. There’s a good case for that argument. Patrick went from deep on the Denver Broncos bench to a crucial part of the team’s offense in 2020 and 2021. In fact, last year he enjoyed a career-high 51 receptions for 742 yards and 6 touchdowns and what made those stats more impressive were his zero drops.
Tim Patrick rewarded by Broncos for consistency, availability

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick has been a model of consistency for an offense that has struggled to find success in recent years. The bye week blues are over for the Denver Broncos as the team re-signed wide receiver Tim Patrick to a three-year contract. The news was first broken by Broncos insider Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
Broncos re-sign Tim Patrick, keeping WR core intact

The Denver Broncos have had a roller coaster of a season so far, as they continue fighting for a potential playoff spot later in the season. We’ll see how it plays out for them, as the Kansas City Chiefs seem to be coming alive at the right time. Regardless, Denver has made a move for their future after re-signing Tim Patrick to a long-term deal.
Courtland's turn: Broncos tie up their top receiver with four-year, $60.8 million extension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Swear to goodness, hyperactive Broncos general manager George Paton can’t stand pat. The passing of the trading deadline three weeks ago left the first-year GM with too little to do. The back-end of the roster moves can only bring so much satisfaction. And with his 5-5 Broncos on the contender-or-pretender brink, Paton stayed busy over the past few days by tying up two of his best receivers for the future.
AP source: Broncos agree to $60M extension with Sutton

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $60 million with $35 million guaranteed. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the...
5 players Broncos should re-sign after Tim Patrick

After giving wide receiver Tim Patrick a three-year contract extension last weekend, the Denver Broncos should now turn their attention toward re-signing these five other players in the coming months. 5. OLB Malik Reed. With Bradley Chubb and Von Miller often injured (and Miller now no longer with the team),...
Broncos GM George Paton comments on Tim Patrick's new contract

The Denver Broncos gave wide receiver Tim Patrick a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million on Friday evening. Patrick is now signed with Denver through the 2024 season. After signing Patrick, Broncos general manager George Paton released the following statement in a press release:. Tim Patrick has worked...
Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton react to new contract extensions

After weeks of tumultuous on-field performances, the bye week was surprisingly positive for the Denver Broncos, as it saw star receivers Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton receive well-earned contract extensions. Seeing big moves like that should not only energize the fanbase and provide them with some excitement, but it also...
Broncos Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb returns to practice

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb has been designated for return from injured reserve, according to head coach Vic Fangio (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). Chubb, who has missed all but one game this year, will be eligible to return inside of the next 21 days. The fourth-year linebacker has...
Dolphins claim RB Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay‘s one-year contract did not last long on the waiver wire. Near the top of the priority list, the Dolphins submitted a successful claim, according to the running back’s agent (on Twitter). The Dolphins will take on what is left of the $3.25M Lindsay signed for in March. This...
Pro Football Rumors

