New interactive ride generates effect of flight over city landmarks

Elvita Adams in the ambulance after her fall in 1979Wikimedia Commons. Since 1930 when the building of the Empire State Building was finished over a dozen people attempted suicide by jumping off the building. Known as one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world, the Empire State Building ranks at a height of around 1,050 feet (320 meters), more than sufficient to get the job done. One lucky person managed to survive a suicide attempt. Elvita Adams is the one and only person to jump from such a great height and survive to tell the tale.

