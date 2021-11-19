New interactive ride generates effect of flight over city landmarks

Chicago’s Horse Drawn Carriage Ban Went Into Effect on January 1, 2021. This was huge news, as Chicago joined Las Vegas, NV; Asheville, NC; Salt Lake City, UT; Biloxi, MS; Camden, NJ and the Florida cities of Key West, Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Treasure Island. And it resulted from intensive efforts, including from the Chicago Alliance for Animals, which spent two years relaying information to aldermen and the mayor about how operators overwork horses and violate laws intended to protect public safety.
