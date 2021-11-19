ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rudy Gay makes a big first impression on the Utah Jazz: ‘He’s a hell of a player 26 seasons in’

By Eric Walden
Salt Lake Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy Gay’s debut with the Utah Jazz on Thursday night was, by pretty much all measures, a spectacular success: 20 points, five rebounds, two assists in just over 18 minutes … ridiculously effective shooting … solid defending … and an adoring home crowd absolutely enthralled. If we’re nitpicking, he...

www.sltrib.com

AllPacers

Rudy Gay's Injury Status For Pacers-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz will host the Indiana Pacers in Salt Lake City on Thursday night. For the game, Rudy Gay is out, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. Gay played for the San Antonio Spurs...
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Rudy Gay is getting closer to his Utah Jazz debut. His shootouts with Joe Ingles have paved the way

Editor’s note • This story is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Monday marked the first time that Rudy Gay, the Utah Jazz’s marquee addition in this past summer’s free agency session, was a full participant in a team practice since offseason heel surgery — an indication that he may be nearing a debut date soon.
NBA
chatsports.com

Realistic expectations on Gay’s integration with Jazz

Good news for Jazz fans broke over the weekend as it looks like Rudy Gay, the Jazz primary offseason acquisition, has taken the next step toward his season debut. During the offseason, Rudy Gay underwent heel surgery, which recovery has extended into the beginning of the regular season. On Sunday, the Utah Jazz announced an excellent development in that recovery.
NBA
State
Utah State
NBA

Rudy Gay Nearing Return As Practice Ramps Up

Back participating in a full capacity, Rudy Gay is nearing a return to the court — but that won't come at the expense of rushing him back. When Utah GM Justin Zanik spoke with the media last week, he provided an update regarding the health of offseason addition Rudy Gay.
NBA
numberfire.com

Rudy Gay (heel) still out Tuesday for Jazz

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (left heel) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Gay was a full participant at Monday's practice, but the veteran still isn't ready to make his season debut. He will likely play off the bench in some capacity once active. The Jazz...
NBA
chatsports.com

Rudy Gay to make his debut for the Jazz against the Raptors

PROBABLE - Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery) OUT - Udoka Azubuike (G League - On Assignment) OUT - Jared Butler (G League - On Assignment) OUT - Elijah Hughes (G League - On Assignment)— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2021. It’s a great sign for the Jazz who are...
NBA
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Rudy Gobert
midutahradio.com

Rudy Gay scores 20 points in season debut, Jazz beat Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gay hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in his season debut to help the Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 119-103 on Thursday night. Gay also had five rebounds while playing just 18 minutes. He missed Utah’s first 14 games while recovering from offseason surgery on his right heel. Donovan Mitchell also scored 20 points, and Royce O’Neale added a season-high 16.
NBA
saltcityhoops.com

Rudy Gay Is Here For The Moments

Rudy Gay punctuated his walk-off interview on Thursday night with a little advice for Jazz fans: “Don’t expect this every time,” the veteran forward said. Gay just just dropped 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in his Utah Jazz debut, while shooting 5-for-6 from three and 7-of-8 overall. Jazz fans may be tempted to expect this from him and more. And maybe that’s not that wholly unrealistic. Gay has been a prolific scorer throughout his career. His game is adaptable and he’s modified his presence on the floor as his body and athleticism have been met with age.
NBA
chatsports.com

Rudy Gay dazzles in debut for the Jazz

The Utah Jazz have a new weapon in Rudy Gay. Tonight he torched the Toronto Raptors helping lead the Jazz to a 119-103 victory. Gay was magnificent shooting 7/8 from the field and 5/6 from three. He also put the ball and the floor and punished smaller defenders by going to the rim. His size was really one of the most impressive factors with his time on the floor. Gay is huge and can either shoot over the top of a smaller defender or overpower them inside.
NBA
#Gay Man#The Utah Jazz#Aussie
lockedonjazz.net

Rudy Gay’s debut and journey, A single play for Joe Ingles and 3 players are busting the NBA

Rudy Gay made his Utah Jazz NBA debut last night and it was glorious. He nailed everything he threw up and lead the Utah Jazz with 20 points. After the game he revealed how hard it has been and how special this night was for the 16 year veteran, David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube The Utah Jazz dealt with all the Toronto Raptors threw at them and had answers each time. Plus, one play involving Joe Ingles jumped out as a really good sign. Then it is Points Gained Friday and 3 players are obliterating the NBA right now. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
chatsports.com

Rudy Gay is a game changer for the Utah Jazz

At 35 years old, fresh off of heel surgery, I had some reservations about how much of an impact Rudy Gay could have on the Utah Jazz. I was worried that, at his age, his ability to move around the court and make an impact on defense wouldn’t be so strong, his legs wouldn’t give him as much life on offense, and his career would begin experiencing some noticeable regression.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell’s heartfelt message to Rudy Gay amid Jazz debut

The Utah Jazz notched back-to-back wins after defeating the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City, 119-103. Thursday night’s matchup saw the debut of veteran swingman Rudy Gay, who contributed heavily to the Jazz’s cause. In 18 minutes of floor time, the 35-year-old registered 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists....
NBA
Deseret News

Analysis: Rudy Gay showed how he can help the Jazz in their win over the Raptors

The Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 119-103 on Thursday night at Vivint Arena with a big performance from newly healthy Rudy Gay. Gay made his debut for the Utah Jazz on Thursday night and he was great. He finished with a team-high 20 points to go with five rebounds and two assists. I don’t expect him to continue to shoot 83% from 3-point land, but it was certainly a nice way to start things off in a Jazz uniform.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hawaiitelegraph.com

Jazz seek another Rudy Gay jump-start in clash with Kings

The Utah Jazz aim for their second victory of the season in Sacramento when they oppose the staggering Kings on Saturday night. Utah has lost its past two road games, but those results came after a 4-1 start away from home that began with a 110-101 win at Sacramento on Oct. 22.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Rudy Gay available to play as the Jazz welcome the Toronto Raptors to Utah

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app. The Jazz announced today that forward Rudy Gay is available to play tonight. Gay was Utah’s premier free-agent pickup in the offseason. If he can find a way to fit into the Jazz’ system, he can really help elevate their rotation.
NBA
Deseret News

The Rudy Gay nickname dilemma

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Thursday. The Utah Jazz are in a unique pickle. They have two Rudys. More so, they have two Rudy Gs, which makes things a little difficult, and now that Rudy Gay is playing, this problem needs solving.
NBA

