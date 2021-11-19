ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Khalil Mack will undergo foot surgery and is out for the season, Akiem Hicks won’t play Sunday and Allen Robinson is doubtful for the Chicago Bears

By Tribune News Service
Pioneer Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tsunami of injury developments crashed down on Halas Hall on Friday. The Chicago Bears must now show how equipped they are to handle this latest flood of adversity with another season slipping away. Khalil Mack is done for the year, formally placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon and...

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Who Need to Find a New Head Coach in 2022

The NFL coaching carousel is often as wild as the draft and free agency, and 2022 should be no different. When an NFL team needs to make a change, it's usually obvious. Sometimes, the rebuild just hasn't worked. Other times, the results on the field are too poor and/or players are lacking effort.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This is the perfect coach to replace Matt Nagy in 2022

The Chicago Bears are reportedly going to fire Matt Nagy after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They probably won’t hire the full-time coach after that but the fact that Nagy will be gone makes them a much better team. Things have not worked out well lately and it is time to move on.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Irvin
Person
Akiem Hicks
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

5 head coaching candidates if Bears fire Matt Nagy

After the Bears latest loss to the Ravens, all fans want to think about is the team’s future. Is Justin Fields the franchise quarterback they’ve been waiting for? Will the defense still have enough in the tank when the offense finally catches up? And who will be leading the team going forward?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ir
Yardbarker

Bears Fans Left In The Dark About Matt Nagy’s Job Status

All Chicago Bears fans want are credible answers. Multiple sources revealed that Matt Nagy wouldn’t finish the season with the team he has coached for three seasons and change. However, it seems like Nagy is the only one that doesn’t know the inevitable. Perhaps that reported meeting with the Bears...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Insider Has Telling Comment About Matt Nagy

Late Tuesday night, a telling report emerged about Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy and his future with the organization. According to a report from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy made an “unusual” move on Tuesday. Biggs reported Nagy canceled all scheduled meetings for Tuesday afternoon and evening.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 12 recap: Chicago Bears need a 4th-quarter rally — and a FG as time expires — to snap their 5-game losing streak and beat the winless Detroit Lions 16-14

As Cairo Santos sent a 28-yard field goal through the uprights while the seconds wound down Thursday afternoon, he saved the Chicago Bears from a bad week turning into an even bigger embarrassment. The Bears didn’t need to give the Detroit Lions their first win of the season on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. Not after Bears rookie Justin Fields injured his ribs and was forced to sit out. Not ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Sports Nation

The Bears continue to embarrass

The Bears streak of 5 straight losses finally came to an end against the 0-9-1 Lions on a last second field goal by a score of 16-14 with the entire country watching. As Matt Nagy coached in a game reported to be his final game by the patch of all places and then rebutted by the next day by the organization, you could expect any coach to be distracted. But Matt Nagy deserves no benefit of the doubt. After hearing all year of the bears issues here in Chicago, the rest of the world saw the embarrassment that is the 2021 Chicago Bears. They saw the incompetence of a secondary of no names, a far below average offensive line, and washed up veteran at quarterback. These shortcomings are exactly what the Bears have seen over the past 6 games going 1-5.. Matt Nagy has lost control of the locker room, and has completely been thrown under the bus by the front office. Despite Nagy’s obvious issues in terms of play calling and time out management, the issues also come from upstairs. According to an inside source from early in the week, the move to Start Justin Fields came directly from ownership more specifically George McCaskey. This is a prime example of the Bears problem. If the bears wanted Matt Nagy, why is someone who has no football experience determining who the STARTING QUARTERBACK is. If Matt Nagy was your guy, why put him in that position. In Justin’s first start, he was nearly killed by the Browns and Myles Garrett being forcibly put in the starting position with no reps. And at the time, everyone blamed Nagy for not changing the playbook. Well, this shows the problems top to bottom. Not only is the roster no where near a competing level thanks to horrible contracts and draft picks, an incompetence coach with no control over his team, and an ownership group who may not know nor care about the sport of football. Regardless of the win, the Bears should be embarrassed about the finding this week, and rebuild the team from the top to bottom. If the bears are serious about competing for the first time in 15 years, things need to change. If they don’t the title of this article will continue to be the word to describe the Chicago Bears “an embarrassment”.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears notebook: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks sit out practice

After a bye week of rest, linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive end Akiem Hicks, safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Allen Robinson needed a little more Wednesday. The four key Bears starters did not practice Wednesday as the Bears began preparations for a critical game against the Ravens on Sunday at Soldier Field.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 11 injury report: Updates on Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson and others from Wednesday

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet) S Eddie Jackson (hamstring) WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) LB Danny Trevathan (knee) OL Elijah Wilkinson (back) The Bears have several key starters that missed Wednesday’s practice, including Mack, who has been out the last two games with a foot injury, and Jackson, who missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury. Robinson and Hicks suffered injuries during Chicago’s Week 9 loss to the Steelers, and, despite the bye week to rest, both missed Wednesday’s practice. Also not practicing for the Bears were Trevathan and Wilkinson. Graham had a veteran rest day.
NFL
NESN

Bears WR Allen Robinson Listed As Doubtful For Sunday Vs. Ravens

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has been listed as doubtful on Friday and is unlikely to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, per the team’s injury report. Robinson missed practice all week with a hamstring injury which does not bode well for his availability on Sunday. Although...
NFL
Denver Post

Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson are among the Chicago Bears starters who miss practice with injuries

Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack remains out with a left foot injury, leaving his status for this week and beyond still in doubt. Mack was one of seven players who didn’t practice Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall as the Bears gear up for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field. Mack hasn’t played since the Bears’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 24. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to return to the field soon or whether the Bears will move him to injured reserve.
NFL
Daily Herald

Report: Khalil Mack needs season-ending surgery on his foot

LAKE FOREST -- Khalil Mack appears to be on his way to injured reserve. The Bears' Pro Bowl pass rusher will need season-ending surgery on his foot, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mack hasn't played or practiced since the Oct. 24 loss to the Tampa...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy