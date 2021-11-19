ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden pardons two turkeys Peanut Butter, Jelly in Rose Garden

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned Peanut Butter and Jelly, two giant white turkeys from Indiana, in the White House Rose Garden Friday, continuing a Thanksgiving tradition that dates back decades.

"Instead of getting basted these two turkeys are getting boosted," said Biden, referencing the vaccine booster shots that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized broader use of earlier in the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pH5Oz_0d2D6CSZ00
U.S. President Joe Biden pardons the national Thanksgiving turkey, Peanut Butter, as he participates in the 74th National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

"It's important to continue traditions like this, to remind us how from darkness there is light and hope and progress, and that's what this year's Thanksgiving in my view represents," he said.

Before he spoke, the turkeys wandered freely on the lawn as the smell of hot apple cider wafted through the air. A band played avian-related tunes, including Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird" and "Birdland" by Weather Report to a crowd of White House staff and their children.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Heather Timmons; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Joe Biden
mymotherlode.com

Biden Pardons The National Thanksgiving Turkey

President Biden pardoned a couple of turkeys at the White House Rose Garden. Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the The Day”. “Good afternoon, everyone. Please be seated. I’m honored to welcome you, for the first time as President, to a Thanksgiving tradition here at the White House that reminds us to have a little bit of fun and to always be grateful.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Turkeys#Rose Garden#Jelly#Weather Report#Diane Craft#The Thomson Reuters Trust
US News and World Report

Biden Says Pardoned Turkeys Will Get ‘Boosted,’ Not ‘Basted’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys, saying that the white male birds were selected based on their “temperament, appearance and, I suspect, vaccination status.”. “Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted today,” Biden joked. Biden was in a jovial mood when...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Upbeat Biden Serves Turkeys a Side of Politics With Their Pardons

In 2021 America, even Thanksgiving turkeys are White House talking points. President Joe Biden, in what has become an annual affair, pardoned two turkeys (Peanut Butter and Jelly) Friday in what he said was an important tradition for a country grappling with loss and uncertainty. And he couldn't help slipping...
POTUS
hngnews.com

Joe Biden's rose garden infrastructure

Economists estimate (they always guess) that as many as 660,000 jobs will be created by the infrastructure bill, and when the signing ceremony is held, almost as many Democrats will be there to crowd the podium. President Joe Biden said in a Saturday-morning presidential statement that it would be “millions”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy