Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Drifloon guide

Rhythm games are all about following a set of strict patterns, but Hextech Mayhem understands how fun it can be to break the rules. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is one of the first two Riot Forge initiatives — games designed by indie studios set inside the League of Legends universe. Unlike the story-heavy, long-form RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (which surprise released on the same day), Hextech Mayhem is a short and relatively simple rhythm game. But there is depth below the surface. Hextech Mayhem doesn’t just reward players who follow its prompts judiciously. The real meat of Hextech Mayhem, and what makes it special, is the improvisation it inspires.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO