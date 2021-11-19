Chic hotel opening in New York City celebrates Broadway

“It’ll have, well, everything,” Soho House Global President Andrew Carnie says of Soho Home’s new brick-and-mortar retail store New York City, the private club’s first in North America, and a physical symbol of their rapid foray into the interior design world. It’s a sweeping statement, but he’s not far off. The sprawling Meatpacking space has a lot of stuff. Cool stuff—chairs in custom Pierre Fray fabrics, velvet green couches, lamps with linen shades, candles that smell of leather, a produce stand by Alimentari Flaneur, and blooms by Brooklyn-based florist Future Flowers. The store’s layout is loft-like: there’s a dining area, a living room, and even a bedroom complete with wallpaper. It looks rather like a shoppable Soho House.
