Philly Cookie Company makes savory shortbread cookies you will love
Philly Cookie Company is the pandemic project of Loc Pham, a baker turned entrepreneur during the COVID-19 lockdown. When the world went on lockdown, he had nothing but time on his hands. So he created a collection of shortbread cookies and granola bars. He now has 11 flavors, including ones that are vegan and gluten-free. He officially launched his Philly Cookie Company on Feb. 1. Philly Cookie Company | Instagram 315 Elm Ave, Woodlynne, NJ 08107 609-332-6628 Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Comments / 0