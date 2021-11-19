ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 7 days ago
The Winnipeg Jets (9-3-4) visit the Vancouver Canucks (5-10-2) Friday at Rogers Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Jets vs. Canucks odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Jets were dumped 2-1 in a shootout Thursday at the Edmonton Oilers, and now have the quick turnaround with the back-to-back. Winnipeg lost its only back end of a back-to-back this season 2-0 against the New York Islanders Nov. 6.

The Canucks lost for the fifth straight game (0-4-1) when they last played Wednesday. Vancouver has been outscored 23-8 over the four regulation losses, with G Thatcher Demko between the pipes for three of the defeats.

Jets at Canucks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:03 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Jets -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Canucks -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jets -1.5 (+195) | Canucks +1.5 (-280)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Jets at Canucks projected goalies

Eric Comrie (3-1-0, 1.98 GAA, .926 SV%) vs. Thatcher Demko (5-7-1, 3.31 GAA, .898 SV%)

The Jets are likely to tab Comrie after Connor Hellebuyck started against the Oilers Thursday. He allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Islanders in his last outing in the back end of the Jets’ previous back-to-back situation.

The Canucks are giving Demko a chance to iron out his issues, as he has dropped three straight, allowing 16 goals on just 94 shots. He is 2-4-0 with a 4.26 GAA and .863 SV% across six starts in November.

Jets at Canucks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Jets 5, Canucks 2

The JETS (-110) are playing on no rest, so there is a concern there, but they should be buzzing and able to generate offense against the skidding Demko. He has been very giving of late.

The JETS -1.5 (+195) are a worth a shot on the puck line for a chance to nearly double up. Demko has yielded 5.33 goals per game across his past three outings, so if Winnipeg has any energy in those legs after a tough shootout loss last night it should be able to get to him. The only concern is tired legs, not the opposing goalie.

The OVER 5.5 (-125) is the play, but again, the concern is the second end of a back-to-back. The Jets were blanked when they faced this situation before. That was also against a good Islanders team, not one of the most inconsistent teams in the league with a very giving goalie. It should be different this time around, so look for at least six total goals.

