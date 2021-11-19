ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Not practicing Friday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

De Haan has a sore right wrist and is not participating at team...

www.cbssports.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Big Sean Roasted After Lions Fans Ignore His Halftime Performance

Today was yet another bad showing for the Detroit Lions as they lost to the Chicago Bears by a score of 16-14. Heading into the game, the Bears had lost five-straight games while the Lions were winless. Now, the Lions have a record of 0-10-1, which is truly abysmal. The fans are simply fed up with what the team has been giving them, and their energy at the games speaks volumes to just how awful the franchise has become.
NFL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Practiced fully Friday

Byram (upper body) practiced in a full capacity Friday and has a good chance at playing Saturday against visiting San Jose, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Byram was hit in the face with an elbow Thursday after playing just 4:56, and his history of concussions is extra cause for concern. It sounds like the 20-year-old WHL Vancouver product woke up feeling great and wasn't limited at practice Friday, so as long as he doesn't experience a setback, he should play Saturday.
NHL
Calvin De Haan
CBS Sports

Rangers' Filip Chytil: Not practicing Friday

Chytil (upper body) is still day-to-day and isn't practicing Friday. Chytil suffered the injury last Saturday against Calgary and missed Monday's game against Florida. It's unclear how far along the 22-year-old is in his recovery, but it seems unlikely he'll take the ice Saturday in Columbus.
NHL
chatsports.com

Blackhawks Bits: Hagel injury update; start time changed for Black Friday game

Since the Chicago Blackhawks’ win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, the team has had a mixed bag of good and bad news related to the overall health of the roster. It started on Wednesday with an update on Brandon Hagel, who landed awkwardly on his left shoulder during...
NHL
NBC Sports

Von Miller limited in Friday’s practice

The Rams acquired edge rusher Von Miller in a Nov. 1 trade with the Broncos. But they have yet to get Miller on the playing field. In fact, Miller hasn’t even had a full practice yet as he continues to rehab an ankle injury. He sprained his left ankle in an Oct. 21 game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Wizards' Montrezl Harrell: Misses practice Friday

Harrell missed Friday's practice with a migraine headache, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. Harrell's missed practice Friday may put his status for Saturday in jeopardy. The 6-foot-7 big man has been dominant off the bench in his first season with the Wizards, averaging 18.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
NBA
#Blackhawks
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Not starting Friday, after all

Contrary to a previous report, it appears Lankinen will not start Friday against Arizona, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times. Marc-Andre Fleury was the first goalie off the ice despite Lankinen having taken reps at morning skate in what's normally considered the net of the starter. Unfortunately, most fantasy managers won't have the luxury of waiting until pregame warmups to make a decision for their virtual squad. The first game of the night gets underway at 7:00 p.m. EST, while the Blackhawks don't play until 8:30.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Facing Blackhawks on Friday

Wedgewood will start in Chicago on Friday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. The 29-year-old will make his third start of the season. In his last appearance, Wedgewood earned his first victory as a Coyote, turning aside 27 of 29 shots in a 5-4 win over Seattle -- a game that he entered in relief. He'll face a Blackhawks squad (2.14 goals for per game, 30th overall) that's struggled to score almost as badly as Arizona (1.62, 32nd).
NHL
CBS Sports

Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Not practicing again Friday

Samuel (groin) isn't participating at Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Samuel has yet to practice this week and met with doctors Thursday to have his groin evaluated as he trends toward his fourth consecutive absence. The 25-year-old has four catches for 19 yards in two games this season while battling the groin injury he originally sustained in June.
FOOTBALL
WGR550

Henri Jokiharju returns to Sabres practice on Friday

Henri Jokiharju was the first from the injury list to return to practice on Friday. The defenseman did everything during the session, but he’s not going to play Sunday against the New York Rangers. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: May practice Friday

Coach Bruce Arians said he believes Godwin (foot) will practice Friday and that the wideout may be a game-time decision Sunday at Washington, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Godwin has yet to practice this week coming out of Tampa Bay's Week 9 bye, but there's hope that...
NFL
Chicago Sports Nation

The Bears continue to embarrass

The Bears streak of 5 straight losses finally came to an end against the 0-9-1 Lions on a last second field goal by a score of 16-14 with the entire country watching. As Matt Nagy coached in a game reported to be his final game by the patch of all places and then rebutted by the next day by the organization, you could expect any coach to be distracted. But Matt Nagy deserves no benefit of the doubt. After hearing all year of the bears issues here in Chicago, the rest of the world saw the embarrassment that is the 2021 Chicago Bears. They saw the incompetence of a secondary of no names, a far below average offensive line, and washed up veteran at quarterback. These shortcomings are exactly what the Bears have seen over the past 6 games going 1-5.. Matt Nagy has lost control of the locker room, and has completely been thrown under the bus by the front office. Despite Nagy’s obvious issues in terms of play calling and time out management, the issues also come from upstairs. According to an inside source from early in the week, the move to Start Justin Fields came directly from ownership more specifically George McCaskey. This is a prime example of the Bears problem. If the bears wanted Matt Nagy, why is someone who has no football experience determining who the STARTING QUARTERBACK is. If Matt Nagy was your guy, why put him in that position. In Justin’s first start, he was nearly killed by the Browns and Myles Garrett being forcibly put in the starting position with no reps. And at the time, everyone blamed Nagy for not changing the playbook. Well, this shows the problems top to bottom. Not only is the roster no where near a competing level thanks to horrible contracts and draft picks, an incompetence coach with no control over his team, and an ownership group who may not know nor care about the sport of football. Regardless of the win, the Bears should be embarrassed about the finding this week, and rebuild the team from the top to bottom. If the bears are serious about competing for the first time in 15 years, things need to change. If they don’t the title of this article will continue to be the word to describe the Chicago Bears “an embarrassment”.
NFL
wingsnation.com

Moritz Seider skates at Red Wings practice in Arizona on Friday

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider participated in team practice on Friday for wear after making an early exit from Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Late in the third period in Vegas, Seider blocked a shot by Paul Cotter with his left knee and subsequently crumpled to the ice. The 20-year-old defender barely made it off the ice under his own power.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Working at Friday's practice

Bateman (illness) is participating at Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Bateman was added to the injury report Thursday as a non-participant, but he's back on the field Friday for Baltimore. The quick return indicates the illness isn't a serious concern, and the rookie first-round pick appears on track to play Sunday at Chicago.
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Limited at Friday's practice

Van Ginkel (back) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Van Ginkel was limited at practice all week and is officially questionable for Sunday's game. If he is unable to suit up, then Darius Hodge is expected to be in line for an increased role against New York.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Marquise Brown: Returns to practice Friday

Brown (thigh) is participating at Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Brown was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a thigh injury, but he's back on the field Friday and should have a chance to suit up this weekend. Rashod Bateman (illness) also returned after missing Thursday's practice session, so Baltimore's receiving corps could be at full strength Sunday in Chicago.
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice Friday after Illness

Ravens fans can take a step back and walk lighter today. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday morning after missing Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness. Jackson is expected to be just fine and play Sunday in Chicago against the Bears. Jackson called his symptoms "cold-like." Head...
NFL

