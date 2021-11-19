ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse's defense attorney talks about the trial and acquittal

By Mary Louise Kelly
wunc.org
 6 days ago

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's trial attorney. Rittenhouse was facing life in prison for shooting and killing two men. He was found not-guilty on...

www.wunc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Louise Kelly
Person
Tori Huster
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defense Attorney#Defense Lawyer#Npr#National Women#Soccer League
AFP

Three white men found guilty of murdering Black jogger in US

Three white men were found guilty of murder Wednesday for shooting dead an African American man after chasing him in their pickup trucks, following a racially-charged trial in the southern US state of Georgia that gripped the nation. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Jury takes case of white men charged with slaying of Black man in Georgia

A jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the racially charged trial of three white men accused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man after chasing him in their pickup trucks. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden Insists ‘Jury System Works’ After Kyle Rittenhouse’s Acquittal

After Kyle Rittenhouse was unanimously acquitted Friday of all charges in the fatal shooting of two Kenosha protesters—and an attempted third—during the racial reckoning in the summer of 2020, President Joe Biden weighed in on the verdict. “I stand by what the jury has to say,” the president told reporters when asked about the acquittal. “The jury system works.” “I just heard a moment ago. I didn’t watch the trial, so I, you know,” he added. In a written statement, Biden later emphasized that “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.” The 18-year-old Rittenhouse has become an icon on the far-right, which quickly cheered the verdict. Meanwhile, the victims’ parents and Kenosha, Wisconsin, residents have expressed their outrage, saying justice was not done.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wunc.org

Rittenhouse verdict disappoints outside courthouse of Arbery trial

Yesterday, a Wisconsin jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of the charges he faced for fatally shooting two people and injuring another during unrest in Kenosha last year. The verdict brought cheers from some, including former President Donald Trump and protests from others, including in Portland overnight. And it's been met with disappointment outside the courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., where three white men are on trial after they chased and then killed Ahmaud Arbery, an African American, after they saw him jogging down a residential street.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

Kyle Rittenhouse claims he’s looking into legal action after acquittal

Kyle Rittenhouse took jabs at “the left” and said he’s looking into legal action against people who he feels misrepresented his case. Rittenhouse, recently acquitted on all charges in a racially-charged multiple homicide trial, stood by his stance that he was acting in self-defense when he killed two people and injured one other in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Whoopi Blasts Defense Attorney in Ahmaud Arbery Trial: Racists Have Always Said 'We're Dirty'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg did not hold back in her condemnation of Laura Hogue, a defense attorney for Gregory McMichael, one of three men charged with felony murder for the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Hogue drew gasps from the courtroom yesterday when she made a remark about Arbery's "long dirty toenails" in her closing argument, and on Tuesday, she found herself on the receiving end of an impassioned Whoopi monologue. While Whoopi didn't go so far as to label Hogue a racist, she implied as much, saying, "That's what they used to do when I was a kid, when they were trying to disparage Black people. They would always talk about how we were dirty."
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Alyssa Milano hopes verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case terrifies 'cowardly armed white men,' more celebs react

A jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. guilty of multiple counts of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was gunned down while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020. The case stoked racial tension throughout the country. All three men, who are white, now face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. On the heels of the verdict — the second high-profile verdict in as many weeks — many in Hollywood reacted largely with happiness… Alyssa Milano, for instance, tweeted, "The verdict does not erase the crime, but I hope the convictions of #AhmaudArbery's murderers bring his family some peace. I also hope they terrify the cowardly armed white men across the nation who thought they could shoot Black men in the street without consequences."
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy