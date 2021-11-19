Kyle Rittenhouse's defense attorney talks about the trial and acquittal

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg did not hold back in her condemnation of Laura Hogue, a defense attorney for Gregory McMichael, one of three men charged with felony murder for the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Hogue drew gasps from the courtroom yesterday when she made a remark about Arbery's "long dirty toenails" in her closing argument, and on Tuesday, she found herself on the receiving end of an impassioned Whoopi monologue. While Whoopi didn't go so far as to label Hogue a racist, she implied as much, saying, "That's what they used to do when I was a kid, when they were trying to disparage Black people. They would always talk about how we were dirty."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO