Public Safety

UPDATED – Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

By Jake
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reports are out that the jury has come to a conclusion regarding the highly publicized trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Multiple outlets are reporting that the jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The charges reportedly...

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

