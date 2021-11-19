Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Arrow pointing up

TAMPA, Fla. -- Despite extra rest from the bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) will again be without two of quarterback Tom Brady's favorite targets in tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown this week when they travel to face the Washington Football Team (2-6). Bruce Arians also said that wide receiver Chris Godwin, who suffered a foot injury on a tackle at the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, will travel to Washington but will be a "game-time" decision. Godwin did not practice Monday, Wednesday or Thursday of this week but did make an appearance during Friday's practice. He is officially listed as questionable.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO