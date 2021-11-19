ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Arrow pointing up

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Gronkowski (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice, with both he and coach Bruce Arians saying the "arrow is pointing up" for the tight end to play in Monday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Had Great Reaction To Tom Brady’s Run

Tom Brady made a plethora of great passes during the Buccaneers’ win over the Giants on Monday night, but it was his 11-yard run in the second quarter that had NFL fans buzzing. On third down, Brady escaped the pocket and ran 11 yards for a first down. He was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrow#Fantasy#American Football#Buccaneers#Giants#Bucs
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians drops truth bomb on Antonio Brown’s status ahead of Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown hasn’t played since Week 6, but based on head coach Bruce Arians’ latest update, it appears he is getting close to returning. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past month, failing to join the Buccaneers’ practices as he recovers from the ankle issue. While it seems he won’t be ready in time for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Arians noted that Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons is a real possibility:
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021

Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
APOPKA, FL
NBC Washington

Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski Out for Bucs, WFT Without Curtis Samuel

Injury Report: AB, Gronk out for Bucs, Samuel out for WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Both the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be down multiple key contributors when the two clubs match up on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. Let's start with the heavily-favorited visitors,...
NFL
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be without Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski vs. Washington Football Team; Chris Godwin 'game-time' decision

TAMPA, Fla. -- Despite extra rest from the bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) will again be without two of quarterback Tom Brady's favorite targets in tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown this week when they travel to face the Washington Football Team (2-6). Bruce Arians also said that wide receiver Chris Godwin, who suffered a foot injury on a tackle at the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, will travel to Washington but will be a "game-time" decision. Godwin did not practice Monday, Wednesday or Thursday of this week but did make an appearance during Friday's practice. He is officially listed as questionable.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
New York Post

Camille Kostek finds adorable dance partners to sub for Rob Gronkowski

The youngest members of the Gronkowski family are embracing Camille Kostek’s “#NeverNotDancing” motto. Kostek — who is the longtime girlfriend of Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski — posted a video of herself to Instagram on Monday grooving to Bruno Mars in a suite at the Buccaneers game, where she was joined by her beau’s most adorable fans, his niece and nephew.
NFL
Sporting News

Is Rob Gronkowski playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Giants-Buccaneers Week 11 Monday Night Football

Rob Gronkowski has barely played since the third week of the season, but there's a good chance he'll be on the field for Week 11 Monday Night Football when the Buccaneers take on the Giants. The future Hall-of-Famer is dealing with a back injury, and plenty of fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions hang in the balance while we wait for the latest updates on Gronk's status.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians: Two or three weeks before Rob Gronkowski is back to normal

When Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to action after missing time with injured ribs, he only made it a handful of snaps before he was back on the shelf with a back injury. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians would like to avoid a similar outcome when he gets back...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Compares Rib Injury to Getting Shot

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski likened the rib injury he suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams to what it might feel like getting shot. "I never got shot before, but that's kind of like what it felt like," Gronkowski told reporters Friday. The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy