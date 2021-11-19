ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Questionable vs. New York

Porter (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Knicks. Porter sat...

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
New York State
Kings slapped with harsh reality by Matt Barnes after Luke Walton firing

The Sacramento Kings are in a state of flux. However, that hasn’t really been anything that fans aren’t already used to. The Kings got rid of their head coach in Luke Walton after yet another subpar start to the season. However, the move hasn’t sparked the flame that fans hoped as they fell to a Philadelphia 76ers team on Monday night that was missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry.
Eric Gordon
Knicks Trade Rumors: Trade Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Derrick Rose For Russell Westbrook?

New York Knicks trade rumors are starting to sizzle in the early going of the 2021-22 NBA season. Knicks highlights are off to a nice start, but do the Knicks need to make an NBA blockbuster trade to truly be in contention for an NBA championship? Today, we’re hitting on the latest Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Should the New York Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook by sending away Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Kevin Knox? Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Knicks news and rumors. Russell Westbrook highlights have been maddening for Los Angeles Lakers fans to watch so far this year.
Timberwolves Fans Chanted "Rachel Nichols" At Jimmy Butler To Heckle Him

There are times in an NBA game where the whole arena erupts into chants. Chants serve two purposes: they are either supposed to help the home team, or make life harder for the opposing team. During the recent Miami Heat-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup, the Minnesota home crowd started to yell "Rachel...
New York Knicks
Houston Rockets
This Cavs-Kings Trade Lands Buddy Hield In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
Robert Covington ejected for hostile act against official in Blazers’ game against Kings

Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington was ejected for a hostile act against an official during Wednesday’s game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center. Covington reacted in frustration after Kings guard Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer to tie the game with 49.9 seconds to play in the first half. Covington threw his protective facemask toward the scorer’s table. The mask hit the floor and landed at the feet of official Jonathan Sterling, prompting Sterling to whistle Covington for a technical foul and signal an ejection.
