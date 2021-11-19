Seahawks' Gerald Everett: Avoids Week 11 designation

Collins (groin) won't have to contend with Chris Carson (neck) for running back reps in Sunday's contest in Green Bay, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Seattle designated Carson for return from injured reserve this week, and he managed some practice reps Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's session. Coach Pete Carroll noted the team doesn't "feel like it's time yet" to bring him back to the active roster, which will give Collins another chance to lead the backfield. Collins himself had limitations Wednesday and Thursday before capping Week 10 prep with a full practice, but he was clear of a designation for Sunday. In four games as the replacement for Carson, Collins has racked up 65 touches for 258 yards from scrimmage while scoring one TD on the ground. Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas also are on hand for complementary reps out of the Seahawks backfield.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO