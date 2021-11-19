ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Gerald Everett: Avoids Week 11 designation

Everett (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports....

The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
Field Gulls

Gerald Everett, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett are a trio to build around

Through 10 weeks of 2021, only 23 players have averaged over 9.0 yards per target, minimum 40 targets. Both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are among them. It’s not hard to find a category that makes Lockett and Metcalf look good. They don’t need a lot of help. But only...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

2021 Week 10: Seahawks at Packers Key Matchups

Seahawks Insiders Jen Mueller and John Boyle take a look at the key matchups to watch during the Seahawks' ninth game of the season and Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Powered by Chevron.
NFL
Gerald Green
Russell Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Seahawks game recap: Everything to know from Week 10

SEAHAWKS (3-6) 0 0 0 0 0. … the Packers forced a quick three-and-out following Aaron Rodgers’ interception into the end zone in the third quarter. Down 3-0, the Seahawks had a chance to shift momentum with the takeaway, but the Packers got off the field in three plays and forced a punt, and the offense responded by marching down the field in 11 plays for a touchdown to take a 10-0 lead.
NFL
Fox11online.com

QBs may return as Packers look to avoid first home loss to Seahawks since 1999

GREEN BAY (AP) -- The status of each team's starting quarterback is the center of attention as the Seattle Seahawks attempt to beat the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field for the first time in over two decades. Seattle's Russell Wilson is practicing again after missing three games with an...
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Rodgers is back, will start vs. Seahawks in Week 10

Aaron Rodgers is set to start for the Packers on Sunday versus the Seahawks. As expected, Aaron Rodgers looks set to make his return for the Green Bay Packers this week against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers was eligible to return on Saturday after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list 10...
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks are the NFC team with the most to lose in playoff race this week

Finally an interesting piece of news this dreary second week of November. The Seattle Seahawks have the most to gain (or lose) out of the entire NFC this week. With the dreadful start and the state of the NFC wild card, Seattle has found themselves in the 20s far more often than not this season. Whereas the Green Bay Packers have already nearly clinched their puny little North division, Week 10 holds a 24% swing in playoff chances for the Seahawks.
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks week 10: Packers expert predicts a Green Bay victory

The 3-5 Seattle Seahawks play the 7-2 Green Bay Packers on Sunday and Seattle needs the win more than Green Bay. Seattle plays in a very touch division while every team in the Packers division is at least two games under .500 on the season so far. But just because...
NFL
FanSided

Three reasons for concern for Seahawks against Packers in week 10

The Seahawks come off their bye week with a (3-5) record, facing off against a Green Bay Packers team that lost to the Chiefs 13-7 in week 9 without QB Aaron Rodgers, ending their 7-game winning streak. Russell Wilson will return this week, after suffering a broken finger which caused...
NFL
FanSided

Three Seahawks that need to play well in week 10 vs Packers

The Seahawks will get Russell Wilson back in week 10. Along with Wilson, there are other Seattle players that need to do well to defeat the Packers. The key, obviously, is Wilson. Geno Smith has been OK in three games replacing Wilson but Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for a reason.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 10 vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) will attempt to bounce back from a loss when Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday for a pivotal NFC matchup. Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 10 showdown with the Seahawks will go down:
NFL
Yardbarker

Six Key Factors That Will Determine the Winner of the Packers-Seahawks in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers head home to Lambeau Field Sunday as they host the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers saw their seven-game win streak end last Sunday in Kansas City when they fell to the Chiefs 13-7. The Packers are now 7-2 on the season. The Seahawks are now 3-5 and ended a three-game losing streak with last week’s 31-7 win over Jacksonville.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Alex Collins: Remains in lead role for Week 10

Collins (groin) won't have to contend with Chris Carson (neck) for running back reps in Sunday's contest in Green Bay, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Seattle designated Carson for return from injured reserve this week, and he managed some practice reps Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's session. Coach Pete Carroll noted the team doesn't "feel like it's time yet" to bring him back to the active roster, which will give Collins another chance to lead the backfield. Collins himself had limitations Wednesday and Thursday before capping Week 10 prep with a full practice, but he was clear of a designation for Sunday. In four games as the replacement for Carson, Collins has racked up 65 touches for 258 yards from scrimmage while scoring one TD on the ground. Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas also are on hand for complementary reps out of the Seahawks backfield.
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks week 10 underachiever and overachiever of the game

The Seahawks badly needed a win in week 10. They got the badly part done, they just missed the win. Two players stood out in this game, one for the right reasons, the other…not so much. Most of us here at 12thManRising were confident the Seahawks would win at Lambeau...
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks vs. Packers: Weather should not be a factor in week 10

The Seahawks need a victory in week 10 over the Packers. But while the game will likely be a tough one, the weather should not be a factor. The only possible issue at this point is that it will be cold. The temperature will be 38 degrees and while that isn’t literally freezing, it may affect Russell Wilson’s finger as it is not fully healed.
NFL

