ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Bam Adebayo: Questionable vs. Washington

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Adebayo (knee) is questionable Saturday against the Wizards. Adebayo...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

BBNBA: Tyrese Maxey and Bam Adebayo go for 30

After Wednesday night’s incredible evening of BBNBA action, Thursday wasn’t quite as hectic, but still featured some season-best performances from our NBA ‘Cats. Check it out. Tyrese Maxey scores 30-plus in back-to-back games. There was a lot of this in the best performance of Tyrese Maxey’s young NBA career:. The...
NBA
wearebreakingnews.com

Heat Unveils Banner For Adebayo And Defeats Hornets

MIAMI (AP) – Bam Adebayo had 26 points and 19 rebounds on the night a commemorative Olympic gold banner was unveiled, and the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-99 on Friday night. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 32 points. Tyler Herro added 26 as a reserve for Miami,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) out Monday versus Thunder

The Miami Heat have ruled out center Bam Adebayo (knee) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Adebayo was listed as probable on the Heat's Monday injury report, but has been downgraded to out as game time approaches. Max Strus could enter the starting lineup with both Adebayo and...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Miami Heat: Getting the most out of Bam Adebayo on offense

On the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers, and with Jimmy Butler sidelined, the Miami Heat were always going to be asking a lot of Bam Adebayo. The loss highlighted the need to get the absolute most out of Adebayo as often as possible. His start...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo Needs To Be Himself From Tip And Throughout

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat’s do-it-all big man, Bam Adebayo, had quite an odd game. He got into foul trouble early. But the way Adebayo played in the second half is something that he can do anytime he is on the court. Adebayo can be the best player on the floor and that’s any given time he touches the floor.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Bam Adebayo
thebirdwrites.com

Game thread: Odds of victory higher for Pelicans against Heat with Adebayo, Lowry out?

When the Pelicans tip off against the Heat tonight at 6:30 p.m., they won’t be the only team missing a real game changer. In their case, it’ll be two. While New Orleans continues to play without Zion Williamson, Miami won’t have the services of two important starters: Kyle Lowry (rest) and Bam Adebayo (knee). Erik Spoelstra stated in pregame that Lowry’s absence is a product of Miami’s recent grueling schedule.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat#Wizards
SportsGrid

Bam Adebayo To Miss Matchup with Pelicans Wednesday

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Bam Adebayo will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans. https://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1461102428661690372. Adebayo is dealing with a lingering knee injury and will miss his second consecutive game. Adebayo last played in a 111-105 win over the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Heat star Bam Adebayo reveals Team USA used racists as motivation during Olympics

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo says that being doubted and bombarded with racist remarks during team USA’s Olympics stint helped the team push to greater heights. Initially, it was unclear if Adebayo was set on playing for Team USA after getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs. However, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told Bam that playing in the Olympics can be extremely beneficial for his career going forward—not only as a player but as a person as well. Spoelstra notes that the Olympic journey is filled with numerous high-stakes situations and games that will test one’s ability to go through intense amounts of adversity.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards

The Miami Heat (11-6) play against the Washington Wizards (5-5) at Capital One Arena. Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021. Miami Heat 100, Washington Wizards 103 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96. Bradley Beal blew a kiss to his mom sitting courtside after...
NBA
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon starting Monday for Miami in place of Bam Adebayo (knee)

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is starting on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon is making his second start of the season in place of Bam Adebayo (knee). He played 22 minutes and scored 9 points with 9 boards, a block, and a triple in the previous start. numberFire's...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Adebayo and Lowry back for Heat’s showdown with Wizards, but Herro out with wrist injury

Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo, as Jimmy Butler would put it, decided to show up for work Thursday. Lowry and Adebayo will be back in the lineup for the Miami Heat as it takes on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. at FTX Arena. Adebayo returns after missing the last two games with a left knee bruise, while Lowry is back after sitting out Wednesday for rest.
NBA
Miami Herald

Jimmy Butler is back. But Heat without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry vs. Pelicans

Jimmy Butler will make his return, but the Miami Heat will be missing starting center Bam Adebayo (left knee bruise) and starting guard Kyle Lowry (rest) in Wednesday night’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Butler returns after missing the past three games because of a sprained right ankle.
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, NBA React to Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was among the first NBA players to react to the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. On Friday, a jury in Wisconsin decided against convicting Rittenhouse for his role in wounding one person and killing two others during protests in Kenosha, Wisc., in the summer of 2020. The protest were in reaction to police officers shooting and killing Jacob Blake.
NBA
dcsportsking.com

Watch: Bam Adebayo almost forces OT between Heat-Wizards with full court heave

Saturday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat had a thrilling ending. The Wizards prevailed with a 103-100 win, erasing a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes. But, a Bam Adebayo full-court heave in desperation nearly sent the game into overtime. The Wizards made a clutch defensive stop...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy