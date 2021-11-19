Heat's Bam Adebayo: Questionable vs. Washington

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo says that being doubted and bombarded with racist remarks during team USA’s Olympics stint helped the team push to greater heights. Initially, it was unclear if Adebayo was set on playing for Team USA after getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs. However, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told Bam that playing in the Olympics can be extremely beneficial for his career going forward—not only as a player but as a person as well. Spoelstra notes that the Olympic journey is filled with numerous high-stakes situations and games that will test one’s ability to go through intense amounts of adversity.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO