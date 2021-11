It has been about a year since Fitbit Versa 3 was released into the wild. In this article we look forward to Versa 4, its possible release date, specs, rumors. Versa is Fitbit’s best known smartwatch. Sure we had a spinoff that came in the form of Sense. But we are yet to see if there will be a Sense 2 or Fitbit makes a joint all-purpose smartwatch with Google. In that case we might get the mythical Pixel Watch. That one has already reportedly leaked out. Or something that will go by another name. Let’s not forget that at the 2021 Google IO event in May, the search giant revealed that it is working on a Wear OS smartwatch with Fitbit.

