ESPN's FPI Favors Cardinals Over Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
 7 days ago

You know what they say: Computers don't lie.

ESPN uses the Football Power Index to give an idea of how likely it is for a team to win in any given matchup.

For the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming road trip to Seattle to take on the Seahawks, the oh-so-coveted opinion of the FPI gives Arizona a 56.9% chance to grab yet another win on the road before heading into its bye week.

It does appear to be a close game in the making though, as Arizona is just slight favorites on the TeamRankings scoreboard, 24.8-23.3.

Of course, when it comes to the Cardinals, you have to take injuries into consideration.

The Cardinals have already confirmed a few key absences, as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and left guard Justin Pugh were already ruled out for the game.

Quarterback Kyler Murray will be another game-day decision for the Cardinals, while head coach Kliff Kingsbury also told media members that safety Budda Baker would play.

"He’s really decisive, seems really in control with what they are doing, and they do a ton of stuff. Each week they give you new game plans and he manages all of that," said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on Murray's performance this season.

"He’s not running a whole lot, he runs when he gets the opportunity, but they are not forcing the issue for him to run the football. They are just doing it really well and he makes them a very dangerous team to deal with.”

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, although Arizona is undefeated in NFC West play, and would have the opportunity to essentially bury the Seahawks with a 5.5-game deficit for first place in the division with a win on Sunday.

inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
Sports
