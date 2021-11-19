ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CDC advisory committee endorses boosters for everyone over age 18

By Allison Aubrey
wunc.org
 6 days ago

An advisory committee to the CDC voted unanimously in favor of recommending that boosters shots be made available to everyone 18 and older. Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR...

www.wunc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pbs Newshour#Boosters#Npr News#Pbs#Data
WHO 13

CDC panel endorses Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccine boosters for all adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding efforts to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge as millions of Americans travel for the holidays. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision stands to simplify what has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
kusi.com

Pfizer awaits CDC advisory meeting to expand booster eligibility

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pfizer is trying to make the COVID-19 vaccine booster available to anyone who wants it. On Friday, Nov. 17, 2021, Pfizer will meet with the CDC advisory committee in attempt to sign off on an expansion of booster eligibility. The Biden Administration and the State of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Boston Herald

FDA and CDC authorize. coronavirus boosters for everyone 18 and older

All Americans age 18 and older are now eligible for a coronavirus booster following FDA and CDC authorization of the shots at least six months after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine or two months after Johnson & Johnson. “Streamlining the eligibility criteria and making booster doses available to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox10phoenix.com

COVID-19 boosters: CDC, FDA OK shots for all adults over age 18

WASHINGTON - CDC advisers support expanding COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all US adults. The move follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults, the companies announced Friday. The latest action expands the government’s campaign to shore up protection...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wv.gov

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice urges West Virginians to get booster shot following FDA, CDC approval for individuals ages 18 and older

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the State’s latest pandemic response efforts. FDA, CDC APPROVE BOOSTER FOR ALL AMERICANS AGES 18+. During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice highlighted that the...
EDUCATION
NBC Chicago

COVID Booster Shots: Here's Who Is Eligible After CDC Endorsement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for all U.S. adults, but are you able to get one?. Under the new rules, anyone age 18 and older can choose either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine booster shot six months after their last dose. For those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the wait already was just two months.
CHICAGO, IL
indiana105.com

Indiana Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters to Hoosiers Age 18 and Older Following FDA, CDC Authorization

The Indiana Department of Health says any Hoosier age 18 or older can now receive a booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines so long as they received their second dose at least six months ago. The announcement Friday from state health officials follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday approving the administration of a booster dose of both vaccines for people aged 18 and older after the FDA’s decision to expand its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for boosters. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a third dose for immunocompromised individuals and had allowed boosters for individuals who met certain criteria. Individuals may still choose which COVID-19 vaccine to receive as a booster shot. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. Individuals who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two months or more after their initial dose. Hoosiers age 18 and older who want to obtain a booster dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance finding a location.
INDIANA STATE
wchstv.com

Officials hope CDC approval of boosters for all adults clears up confusion over the shots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for coronavirus booster shots for all adults Friday evening. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the shots for adults earlier Friday. West Virginia, Kentucky and at least eight other states, however, have already been giving the booster shots to eligible adults.
CHARLESTON, WV
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

CDC endorses booster shots for all adults: Where you can get yours

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — All adults are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. A CDC panel endorsed Pfizer and Moderna Friday afternoon. “We estimate at least 75% of the adult population is already eligible for a booster at least under the existing criteria, so this would make it an option for that remaining 25%,” said Ben Anderson, an administrator at Mayo Clinic.
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy