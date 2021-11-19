CDC advisory committee endorses boosters for everyone over age 18

The Indiana Department of Health says any Hoosier age 18 or older can now receive a booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines so long as they received their second dose at least six months ago. The announcement Friday from state health officials follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday approving the administration of a booster dose of both vaccines for people aged 18 and older after the FDA’s decision to expand its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for boosters. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a third dose for immunocompromised individuals and had allowed boosters for individuals who met certain criteria. Individuals may still choose which COVID-19 vaccine to receive as a booster shot. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. Individuals who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two months or more after their initial dose. Hoosiers age 18 and older who want to obtain a booster dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance finding a location.

