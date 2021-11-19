Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Likely to step in as top slot man

The Atlanta Falcons made some history Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, unfortunately it was for all the wrong reasons. Here are our Top 5 observations from AT&T Stadium:. 1. The offense was bad. Matt Ryan threw for 117 yards. The last time Ryan threw for less than that was 2012. Granted, Ryan was replaced by backup Josh Rosen in the third quarter, but Ryan could not get the offense off the ground today. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was the only receiver that made an impact, catching four passes for 60 yards. It seemed Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Falcons coach Dan Quinn game planned for this week perfectly.
