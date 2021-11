We’ve already learned of one Mythical Pokémon available in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – the elusive Manaphy – but how about two more? It’s been announced that two, popular legendaries will be available to players in these Sinnoh remakes. Both Mew and Jirachi will be up for grabs as gifts and if you’re a Pokémon fan, you’re likely poised to claim one or both for yourself!

