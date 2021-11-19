ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move over blink of an eye, the snap of a finger is the fastest human motion

By Ayen Bior
 6 days ago

JOSH BROLIN: (As Thanos) You should have gone for head. CHANG: And with a snap of his fingers... CHANG: He decimates half the universe. Well, that scene sparked some off-camera drama at the Georgia Institute of Technology. SAAD BHAMLA: And I was like, no way can that Thanos snap...

LiveScience

Scientists find the fastest acceleration in the human body

In Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War," supervillain Thanos uses a simple gesture — a snap of a finger — to destroy half of all life in the universe. But the mass-murdering comic book character not only would have failed to wreak devastation; he wouldn't have even been able to snap his fingers, according to a new study.
Ars Technica

Why Thanos couldn’t have snapped his fingers while wearing the Infinity Glove

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was dramatically altered at the end of Avengers: Infinity War with an infamous snap of Thanos' fingers. But could the intergalactic warlord have managed to snap his fingers at all while wearing that cumbersome metal Infinity Glove? That question inspired a new paper published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, exploring the biomechanics of the finger snap, particularly the role of friction.
Cosmos

How do fingers snap?

Humans have been snapping fingers for thousands of years – records of finger clicking go back to ancient Greece, and it likely happened long before that. But how does finger snapping actually work? A team of US researchers have discovered it has a lot to do with the friction of finger pads.
