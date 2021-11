Logitech should see growing demand for computer peripherals from remote workers and growth in gaming. Coinbase is a top stock to invest in the growing cryptocurrency economy. Valuations for many growth stocks are getting expensive, which could limit returns in the near term. But if you know where to look, there are some hidden gems trading at reasonable valuations that could be the market darlings of 2022 and beyond.

STOCKS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO