ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Four-way match for Survivor Series spot set for WWE SmackDown

f4wonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fatal four-way match will decide the final member of SmackDown's men's team for Survivor Series. Ricochet, Cesaro, Sheamus, and Jinder Mahal will face off in a fatal four-way match on SmackDown tonight, with the winner getting the final spot on Team SmackDown. Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, and Baron...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Shows Off Weight Loss Amid Reports of Serious Health Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Instagram this weekend to post a new photo, showing that he had slimmed down to 275. The former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrote, "Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother," which is a few pounds down from 302 lbs he was often billed as during his historic pro wrestling career. The photo comes days after Ric Flair stated on his podcast that "The Hulkster" was dealing with some serious health issues, though "The Nature Boy" declined to go into specific details.
WEIGHT LOSS
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Brought To Tears in WWE Survivor Series Post Match Interview

Becky Lynch was interviewed by WWE's social media team shortly after her victory against Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. "Big Time Becks" pulled off the victory against her old rival after an incredibly brutal match, culminating in her using the bottom rope as leverage to keep "The Queen" rolled up for a three count. Lynch became incredibly emotional during her promo, saying, "Even watching the video packages I got a little emotional because... to see where we came from to where we are now and the hatred there, the hatred going out there, it's so sad, you know? That's somebody that I loved so much, that I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there.
WWE
ComicBook

Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
ringsidenews.com

Chavo Guerrero Takes Shot At Seth Rollins After Fan Attack On WWE RAW

The life of a professional wrestler is not without its fair share of drawbacks. This includes crazy fans who jump the barricades and either try to interact with the wrestlers or attack them. It seems Chavo Guerrero took a shot at Seth Rollins’; toughness recently. As seen on his week’s...
WWE
iheart.com

Strange Motive Behind Fan Attack On Seth Rollins At 'RAW' Revealed: Report

The fan who attacked WWE superstar Seth Rollins during the live broadcast of RAW from Barclays Center on Monday (November 22) night was reportedly catfished and scammed by an account posing as the wrestler prior to the incident, according to Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. "The guy who attacked Seth Rollins...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Dave Meltzer's History of Pro Wrestling on Thanksgiving

Editor's note: The following is the lead story from the December 6, 2010 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. From all of us here at F4WOnline, we hope you have a great Thanksgiving. **********. A long time ago....In a galaxy far far, well, not that far away..... “Starrcade 83, don’t...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: Seth Rollins attack, Raw notes, Stephanie McMahon

JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. Cloud based hosting experience a plus. Javascript also a huge plus. While this is a diverse request this...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Jinder Mahal
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Sheamus
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
Drew Mcintyre
f4wonline.com

Two-on-one handicap match announced for WWE Raw

A two-on-one handicap match is set for tonight's Survivor Series fallout edition of Raw. WWE has announced that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will face Bobby Lashley in a handicap match on Raw tonight. Rey and Dominik cut a promo ahead of tonight's show challenging Lashley to the match. Rey and...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins On Raw Issues Statement

Monday was a chaotic night for Seth Rollins as he was attacked by a fan as he was making his way to the back following a segment with Finn Balor. The fan has been identified as Elisah Spencer, and he’s now facing criminal charges for the attack. It was recently...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Survivor Series#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Team Smackdown#Raw#Nxt#Wwe Draft#Cesaro Sheamus#The Xl Center#Usos
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight closing in on shocking return

Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight fighter will soon be gracing a ring again despite calls for the former contender to get banned for life. Jarrell Miller stood on top of the world in 2019 when about to challenge Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight crown. Many believe that on June 1st of that year at Madison Square Garden in New York, the ‘Big Baby’ would have gotten crowned heavyweight champion of the world – if he’d done things the right way.
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

The Rock’s Current Status For WWE Survivor Series

The Rock’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at Survivor Series tonight. The Barclays Center will see a 25-man battle royal to honor the occasion, but will The Great One be in the building?. Many fans would love to see The Rock on WWE television again. The problem lays with his...
WWE
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt has been advertised to appear at...

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021, news that obviously left the entire WWE Universe and not just completely shocked, with such a brilliant mind that she was ousted from the biggest company in the business. It appears his first post-WWE appearance has been revealed. The official Wrestlecon...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE SmackDown Match And Segment For Tonight

WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s show will feature Garza and Humberto of Los Lotharios going up against Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in tag team action. This match comes after Garza and Humberto attacked Nakamura and Boogs two weeks ago.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

The Undertaker Set for Survivor Series Preview Edition of WWE’s The Bump

– Former WWE Superstar The Undertaker will be a guest on this weekend’s special Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump. The episode will stream at 3:00 pm ET on WWE’s YouTube and social channels. Fans can send in their questions to The Undertaker using the hashtag #AskTheBump.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Promoting Survivor Series In A Pretty Cool Way

It’s time to hype it up. Later this week, WWE is bringing Survivor Series to Brooklyn, which is going to get even more attention than usual. Survivor Series is already one of the biggest shows on the WWE calendar, but now it is taking place in New York City. That means WWE is going to want to get as much extra attention as they can. It seems that they have a plan on how to do just that.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Likely Preparing For Controversial Survivor Series Match Finish

WWE is planning for November 21st’s Survivor Series event and they might be getting a bit real with their promotion. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are not the best of friends at this point. The two have legit backstage heat and The Man recently opened up about how hard it is to work with someone if there is real heat between them.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy