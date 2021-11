Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center has earned platinum level recognition for their work and dedication in support of organ, eye and tissue donation and public health, while continuing to serve on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) program is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the importance of donation and increasing organ, eye and tissue donor registrations.

ATHENS, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO