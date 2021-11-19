ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears’ Khalil Mack will undergo foot surgery and be placed on injured reserve

By DAN WIEDERER
Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

CHICAGO — A tsunami of injury developments crashed down on Halas Hall on Friday. The Chicago Bears must now show how equipped they are to handle this latest flood of adversity with another season slipping away. Khalil Mack is done for the year, formally placed on injured reserve on...

www.sacbee.com

ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack to have season-ending foot surgery, coach Matt Nagy says

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Standout Chicago Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack will have season-ending foot surgery, coach Matt Nagy announced Friday. Mack originally hurt his foot in Chicago's third game of the season but then played injured for several more weeks. Eventually, the pain became too great and Mack was ruled out of the Bears' past two games, against San Francisco and Pittsburgh. The team hoped the bye week would help heal Mack's foot, but the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.
NFL
Chicago Sports Nation

The Bears continue to embarrass

The Bears streak of 5 straight losses finally came to an end against the 0-9-1 Lions on a last second field goal by a score of 16-14 with the entire country watching. As Matt Nagy coached in a game reported to be his final game by the patch of all places and then rebutted by the next day by the organization, you could expect any coach to be distracted. But Matt Nagy deserves no benefit of the doubt. After hearing all year of the bears issues here in Chicago, the rest of the world saw the embarrassment that is the 2021 Chicago Bears. They saw the incompetence of a secondary of no names, a far below average offensive line, and washed up veteran at quarterback. These shortcomings are exactly what the Bears have seen over the past 6 games going 1-5.. Matt Nagy has lost control of the locker room, and has completely been thrown under the bus by the front office. Despite Nagy’s obvious issues in terms of play calling and time out management, the issues also come from upstairs. According to an inside source from early in the week, the move to Start Justin Fields came directly from ownership more specifically George McCaskey. This is a prime example of the Bears problem. If the bears wanted Matt Nagy, why is someone who has no football experience determining who the STARTING QUARTERBACK is. If Matt Nagy was your guy, why put him in that position. In Justin’s first start, he was nearly killed by the Browns and Myles Garrett being forcibly put in the starting position with no reps. And at the time, everyone blamed Nagy for not changing the playbook. Well, this shows the problems top to bottom. Not only is the roster no where near a competing level thanks to horrible contracts and draft picks, an incompetence coach with no control over his team, and an ownership group who may not know nor care about the sport of football. Regardless of the win, the Bears should be embarrassed about the finding this week, and rebuild the team from the top to bottom. If the bears are serious about competing for the first time in 15 years, things need to change. If they don’t the title of this article will continue to be the word to describe the Chicago Bears “an embarrassment”.
NFL
Detroit News

Friday's NFL: Bears put Khalil Mack on season-ending IR with foot injury

Lake Forest, Ill. — The Chicago Bears' defense took a huge hit Friday when coach Matt Nagy announced outside linebacker Khalil Mack would go on season-ending injured reserve due to a foot injury. Mack will have surgery next week, but Nagy did not specify the nature of the foot injury....
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Bears Injury News On Teven Jenkins, Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson + Justin Fields 2022 NFL Playoffs?

Today’s Chicago Bears Now begins with a Teven Jenkins injury update as Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that Jenkins will return to practice this week. Other Nagy press conference news & notes include Bears injury news on Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson. Nagy says he’s “hopeful” that one or both will return to play against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Bears Now host Harrison Graham brings you the latest Chicago Bears news & rumors on today’s video.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks Hurt

Bears still banged up, many key players miss practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears entered the bye week pretty banged up, and apparently they’re still on the mend even after a bye week. The team announced that six players didn’t practice at all on Wednesday due to various injuries: Khalil Mack (foot), Eddie Jackson (hamstring), Akiem Hicks (ankle), Allen Robinson (hamstring), Danny Trevathan (knee) and Elijah Wilkinson (back).
NFL
OCRegister

Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson are among the Chicago Bears starters who miss practice with injuries

Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack remains out with a left foot injury, leaving his status for this week and beyond still in doubt. Mack was one of seven players who didn’t practice Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall as the Bears gear up for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field. Mack hasn’t played since the Bears’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 24. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to return to the field soon or whether the Bears will move him to injured reserve.
NFL

