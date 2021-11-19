The Retail Sector Margin Squeeze

Katie Thomas, lead at Kearney Consumer Institute, joined Cheddar to talk about Walmart's Q3 earnings beat and what it means for the larger retail industry ahead of the gift-giving season. "Getting strong numbers from Walmart and from the retail sector overall is good news going into the holiday season. It shows that even though despite some of the news around supply constraints, consumers are still getting out there and shopping," she said. With the holiday rush nearly setting in, Thomas said a clearer view of the economy will be found after Q4 results are posted, giving some time to account for how well businesses were able to maintain amid supply constraints.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO