After being down for more than 24 hours, the Rockstar Games Launcher is back online, but GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now unavailable to play or purchase so Rockstar Games can remove "files" from the game that are not supposed to be in the game. With the Rockstar Games Launcher being down the past 24 hours, owners of the GTA Trilogy on the platform had no choice but to play the games offline. Now, after waiting more than a day for the launcher to come back, they can't even do this.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO