Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Whiskey Co. Joins 'the four' Live!

By Monika Zachara
 6 days ago
It’s 5’oclock somewhere!

Well… it’s always 5’oclock at Traverse City Whiskey Co.!

Our friends from The Traverse City Whiskey Co. are mixing up some celebratory concoctions for the holidays!

With plenty of seasonal feature drinks, you’ll be warmed up in no time while you’re doing your Christmas shopping! Some favorites are the classic Hotty Toddy, their Tom & Jerry whiskey eggnog, and even some hot chocolate and coffee whiskey drinks!

Watch the video above for a look at award-winning whiskey and generally awesome people from Traverse City.

Sip, sip, hooray!

9&10 News

Easy Apple Pie Bars with Sweet Somethings Baking Co. in Cadillac

Looking for an easy treat to bring to the holiday party?. Sweet Somethings Baking Company by Taylor Kennedy is located in Cadillac. Taylor started her business during the pandemic, baking goods for friends and family, and then selling her treats off of facebook. She got the opportunity to bake and sell her sweet treats at Willow Market & Meats in Cadillac. So if you’re in a rush, or picking up lunch and want to indulge in something sweet, pick up a variety of her baked treats at Willow! You can find brownies, cookies, rice krispies treats, cupcakes, pies, cinnamon buns and so much more! She even does custom orders!
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Around The Corner Food and Fun

“I call it inventive comfort food,” said Laura Cavendish, the owner of Around The Corner Food and Fun in Northport. “So I take things you’re very accustomed to and I take a new angle on it.”. This grilled cheese is kicked up a notch with a deep fry. “Ooey gooey...
NORTHPORT, MI
9&10 News

Hook and Hunting: DNR Asking For “Toys for Tots” Donations

As the holidays begin, the DNR kicked off their annual “Stuff A Truck” toy collection effort. The statewide donation event takes place throughout the next few weeks. In Northern Michigan, people can donate at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Traverse City and Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare and Gaylord. The goal of the event is to stuff as many toys as possible into the back of a DNR patrol truck.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Salvation Army in Petoskey Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to People in Need

The Salvation Army in Petoskey spent today preparing Thanksgiving meals for people in need. It’s the eighth year they’ve been in Petoskey distributing these meals. It comes with all the fixings of a normal Thanksgiving dinner, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, and of course turkey. Containers were filled and some of Thursday’s volunteers made their way throughout the city to make the deliveries.
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

The MTM Crew Shares Their Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

The MTM crew is sharing a few secret family recipes for Thanksgiving this Thursday morning. Lauren is serving up sweet potatoes, Adam cooked a corn casserole (or as the Bartelmays call it, “corn crap”), and Madison has a delicious chocolate pie for dessert. You can watch the crew in the...
RECIPES
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
