Golf instruction with Steve Scott: Wedge shots done nice? Keep your hands 'on ice.'

By Riley Hamel
 6 days ago
Gabe Gudgel/Golfweek

Steve Scott, Golfweek‘s Director of Instruction, is back this week from the gorgeous Sleepy Hollow Country Club just outside New York City, this time with a tip to dial in your wedge play.

Many amateur golfers rely too much on timing, and flipping their hands at impact. This move leads to inconsistent strikes, which in turn, leads to inconsistent shots.

Steve Stricker, famous for his outstanding wedge play, minimizes hand action as much as possible when hitting a wedge shot, and Scott believes you should do the same.

“Make sure your hands are very, very still, and passive almost like they’re frozen, on ice. That way you get your arms and your body more involved, and you get your hand action really out of it.”

#Golf Instruction#New York City#Wedge
