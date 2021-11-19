Holiday Shopping with My Secret Stash in Downtown Traverse City
It’s always important to support local businesses, especially when it comes to holiday shopping.
My Secret Stash in downtown Traverse City is filled with unique gift options. They have something for everyone from your artsy friends to the wine lovers.
They pride themselves on being a local business that supports other local, small businesses. They feature over 100 Michigan designers, crafters, and more!
