There's nothing worse than pulling up to the drive-thru at your favorite fast-food restaurant only to find out your go-to order has been discontinued. Life suddenly feels like it's lost all meaning as you scramble to find something else to shout into the speaker while simultaneously thinking back to the last time you were able to indulge in the scrumptious meal, wishing you had savored each bite a little bit more. Taco Bell lovers know this misfortune all too well, as do fans of McDonald's beloved Snack Wrap, which had a 10-year run on the menu before being nixed in 2016 (via Eat This, Not That!).

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO