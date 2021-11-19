Reminder: 2023 Corvette Z06 Will Not Offer A Manual Transmission

We’ll just come right out and say it: the situation with the Chevy Camaro isn’t pretty. In fact, it’s downright ugly. During its first model year back on the market, the fifth-generation, Chevy Camaro recorded over 81,000 deliveries in 2010. Comparatively, the sixth-generation Camaro saw only 29,775 deliveries in 2020. That was during a year riddled with COVID-related production issues, so let’s wind the clock back a year to 2019, when the muscle car sold only 48,265 units. But those figures were also impacted by the UAW’s infamous strike that sapped roughly 40 days of production, not to mention development of vehicle programs. In 2018, a year not impacted by any issues, the Camaro recorded a measly 50,963 deliveries. No matter which way you slice it, Camaro sales have been on a downward trajectory ever since 2014 – the high point of fifth- and sixth-gen sales volume.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO