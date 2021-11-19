ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Reminder: 2023 Corvette Z06 Will Not Offer A Manual Transmission

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Corvette Z06 will not be offered with a manual transmission at launch, and the model is unlikely to offer one at any point during the C8 Corvette’s life cycle. A group of Chevy representatives were present at Petit Le Mans last weekend to give a product presentation about the...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

Jay Leno Drives The 2023 Corvette Z06: Video

The latest 2023 Corvette Z06 introduces a new level of performance for the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8, incorporating a wealth of track-focused performance upgrades and go-faster equipment. Now, former Tonight Show host and world-renowned car guy Jay Leno is climbing behind the wheel to give his impression. Captured in a...
CELEBRITIES
Inverse

Corvette Z06 2023 price, specs, release date, horsepower, top speed, engine, and more

The mid-engined Corvette was the worst-kept secret in the entire auto industry. But now it’s out, and it’s astonishingly good, starting at under $60,000. In my review, I said the C8 Corvette was the best sports car ever made in America, and that if they put an extra 1 at the beginning of the price it would still be worth it. And now there’s an even better one coming: the Z06.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Corvette Takes Races A 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T: Video

The muscle car-obsessed people behind the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube returned this week with yet another video of a heads-up drag race starring two mostly stock muscle cars – this time featuring a 1969 Corvette with a 427 V8 and a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T with the legendary 440 HEMI V8.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Corvette#Manual Transmission#Gm#Corvette Z06#Corvette Engineering#Imsa#Bowling Green Assembly#Gm Auth
gmauthority.com

Chevy Malibu Pickup Debuts At Guangzhou Motor Show With El Camino Vibes: Video

A custom Chevy Malibu XL-based two-door pickup truck made its debut at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show over the weekend, turning heads and making headlines with its El Camino-esque exterior styling. From what we can gather, this customized Malibu was built by Yuan Qicong, the presenter of a popular Chinese...
CARS
motor1.com

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R is a legit race car you can buy

What comes next for the Corvette after Z06? You were probably thinking about the rumoured E-Ray hybrid, or the ZR1, or the bonkers Zora that could have more than 1,000 bhp. You probably weren't considering another version of the Z06, but that's exactly what we have. Of course, there's a bit more to it than that.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Corvette Among Least Reliable Cars, Says Consumer Reports

The 2022 Chevy Corvette has been ranked as one of the 10 least reliable cars on the market today. According to non-profit consumer organization Consumer Reports, the 2022 Chevy Corvette was given a reliability score of 13 out of 100. The lower the number, the less reliable a vehicle is. The 13 out of 100 score places the 2022 Chevy Corvette in fifth with regard to Consumer Reports’ 10 Least Reliable Cars list, slotting in between the Chevy Silverado in fourth, which scored 11 out of 100, and the Volvo XC90, which scored 17 out of 100. The least-reliable vehicle in the list was the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE, which scored 5 out of 100.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Leaked 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Performance Numbers Make It Quickest Vette Yet

Chevrolet has already told us that the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is easily the fastest Corvette the team has ever tested, but it's left the "How fast is it?" question entirely up to our imaginations. Until now. An eagle-eyed CorvetteForum member spotted a display placard for the new Corvette Z06 showing GM's 0-60 mph and quarter-mile claims for its new 670-hp supercar.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
manofmany.com

2022 Corvette Z06: Bonkers V8 and RHD Version Confirmed

The absolutely bonkers Corvette Z06 is flying the flag for the V8 and is one of the last to do so. Shown at the LA Auto Show, it looks even more menacing in the flesh than it does in images while displaying a raw sense of power- thanks to its aggressive demeanour. It’s everything its predecessor promised but with a generous sprinkling of supercar polish (thanks to the mid-engine layout). In fact, the Z06 is basically a racing car with a tax disc with the C8.R race car being actually based on this.
CARS
Autoblog

C8 Corvette Z06 to go racing 'round the world with GT3.R

There's a new Corvette in town, in the form of the 2023 Corvette Z06 unveiled last month. So, it was only natural that a racing version would soon follow. That competition variant has now arrived in the form of the Corvette Z06 GT3.R, which will make its track debut in 2022. A privateer version will be available for purchase in 2024.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Corvette vs. New Corvette Z06: Chevy Sibling Rivalry

Vehicle comparison highlights for 2021 Corvette and 2023 Corvette Z06. The 2021 Corvette is a competitive sportscar at an incredible price. The C8 Corvette’s Z06 package boasts an exotic-caliber bespoke engine. The new Z06 offers improves straight-line performance, if you can afford the higher price. For the Corvette’s eighth generation,...
CARS
thedrive

Toyota Supra Manual Transmission Rumors: We Want to Believe

A six-speed manual could be on the way in 2022 if rumors come to fruition. The new Toyota Supra drew the ire of enthusiasts for two primary reasons. One, it was too much of a BMW underneath, and two, it didn't have a manual. New rumors suggest the latter could be about to change, however, with Japanese outlet Car Sensor reporting that a three-pedal Supra could be coming as soon as 2022.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Relive The 2023 Corvette Z06’s Cinematic Debut: Video

The 2023 Corvette Z06 made its official debut during a special media event last month, arriving with a naturally aspirated, flat-plane crank 5.5L LT6 V8 engine producing an impressive 670 horsepower. Now that the dust has settled on the Z06’s big debut, we figured we’d take a second to look...
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Starting Price Could Be $87,000: Report

Two Chevy dealerships allegedly made the claim, but take it with a grain of salt. All indications point to the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 being an incredible vehicle that can hang with or beat all but the hyperest of hypercars. Moreover, it will do that at a price point considerably lower than the competition, but how much lower are we talking? Officially, we don't know – Chevrolet hasn't offered any insight into C8 Z06 pricing. And we likely won't have that info for some time yet.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe At SEMA Show: Live Photo Gallery

General Motors unveiled the 2023 Corvette Z06 in October with hard-hitting style and the performance to match, adding a new tier of go-faster goodness to the C8 Corvette lineup. Now, we’re checking out the 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery. Captured at the Chevy...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Six Things That Went Wrong With The Sixth-Gen Chevy Camaro: Opinion

We’ll just come right out and say it: the situation with the Chevy Camaro isn’t pretty. In fact, it’s downright ugly. During its first model year back on the market, the fifth-generation, Chevy Camaro recorded over 81,000 deliveries in 2010. Comparatively, the sixth-generation Camaro saw only 29,775 deliveries in 2020. That was during a year riddled with COVID-related production issues, so let’s wind the clock back a year to 2019, when the muscle car sold only 48,265 units. But those figures were also impacted by the UAW’s infamous strike that sapped roughly 40 days of production, not to mention development of vehicle programs. In 2018, a year not impacted by any issues, the Camaro recorded a measly 50,963 deliveries. No matter which way you slice it, Camaro sales have been on a downward trajectory ever since 2014 – the high point of fifth- and sixth-gen sales volume.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Equinox In Blue Glow Metallic: Live Photo Gallery

Today, we bring you real-world photos of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Equinox. The new photos give us a detailed look at the revised exterior design of Chevy’s bread-and-butter crossover, which received a midcycle refresh for the 2022 model year. The model seen here is the Equinox RS coated in the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy