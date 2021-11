It was fun while it lasted, but Mike White Mania has come to an end. After a two-week stretch in the spotlight following an electric performance against the Bengals that earned him accolades from Canton to the Nickelodeon studios and an impressive start in Indianapolis halted by a freak injury, the Jets quarterback fell back to Earth in Sunday’s 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, dropping the Jets to 2-7 on the season and losing his starting position in the process.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO