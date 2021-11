Another day, another assurance that we’re smack in the middle of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s moment. Netflix’s tick, tick… BOOM! is his directorial debut, an adaptation of the autobiographical off-Broadway musical by Jonathan Larson, who wrote it prior to his most famous work, Rent. Miranda’s film casts Andrew Garfield as Larson, and sticks to the original script — which is a way of saying the story is about Larson’s early struggles as a writer, and doesn’t encompass his death at age 35, just prior to Rent’s debut, so you needn’t gird yourself for a heavy cry. The biggest question heading into every musical is whether it appeals to casual viewers or only those privy to the song-and-dance shtick; let’s find out which lane it’s in.

