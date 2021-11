Native Americans set out to recover the remains of children who died at an Indian boarding school. In the late 19th century, tens of thousands of Native American children were removed from their families and tribal homelands to boarding schools where they were stripped of their languages, traditions, and culture, in the name of assimilation. It is a painful era for Indigenous peoples across the country not often covered in U.S. history books, but comes to light.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO